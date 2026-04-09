Four-Star Recruit Malakai Taufoou Has Fans Buzzing With Oregon Nod

With official visit dates piling in, spring game festivities on the horizon, and more decisions being made by recruits in the off season, the Oregon Ducks are well into their search for the class of 2027 future flock.

Sitting at No. 10 in 247 Sports national ranking of team recruiting efforts for the class (a big jump from being at No. 18 a week ago), the Ducks just received a nod from another top talent prospect who's yet to solidify his college decision.

Safety Recruit Malakai Taufoou Wears The Duck Logo

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Monday, three-star safety Malakai Taufoou ran drills wearing a white shirt with the secondary Oregon Ducks logo featuring The Duck mascot prominently on his chest. Given that the workout happened "fresh off a flight" according to his trainer that day, the shirt Taufoou wore is likely from his visit over the weekend to Eugene, Oregon, to visit coach Dan Lanning and crew.

In his first visit in over a year with the program, the San Mateo, California native got to see spring practice back in session, along with the Oregon facilities, more than a year after his last visit in June of 2025. Taufoou got an official offer from Oregon on January 30 of this year.

How the Future Duck May Fit In

Oregon fans cheer the Ducks during the first half against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It was great. The intensity was crazy. Offense and defense were going at it the entire day, hitting, they were thudding,” Taufoou said to Max Torres of On3 Sports shortly after his visit. “It was a great atmosphere to see. Honestly, it brought the competitor out of me. Every time I see that, I want to get on the field. When I see energy like that. That’s just something that really stuck out to me.”

Taufoou also shared that the Ducks run a similar defense to his high school, Junipero Serra. The Ducks in Lanning's tenure have recruited a few fellow Junipero Serra alumni, including former wide receiver Darrian Anderson and former cornerback Dakoda Fields, but neither saw the field much for the Ducks.

During his junior season with Junipero Serra, Taufoou recorded 50 tackles (45 solo tackles), four interceptions, six tackles for loss, seven touchdowns, and even one touchdown pass for a final 6-1 conference record for the West Catholic Football group of the California Central Coast Section.

Malakai Taufoou's Recruiting History

Though wearing an Oregon shirt is a nod to where Taufoou's choice may go, there are several programs hoping to land the young talent, with 22 extending offers. Taufoou has yet to make an official visit, but has dates inked with Penn State (June 5), Arizona (June 5), California (June 11), and Washington (June 19). Taufoou does not currently have an official visit date cemented with the Ducks, but his recent visit to Eugene and fashion choices show a date may come soon.

Oregon's Current Safety Room

Oregon defensive back Ify Obidegwu, left, defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. and inside linebacker Jerry Mixon celebrate an interception by Finney as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Out of all the programs Taufoou is currently interested in, Oregon has the most competition if he were to commit. There are currently 10 safeties on Oregon's roster, headlined by senior Kobe Savage and sophomores Trey McNutt and Aaron Flowers. Plus, the class of 2027 features Dayton Raiola, Cole Thomas, and Braxton Singleton. So, it's a crowded room for Taufoou if he wants to represent the Ducks at the next level.