Oregon Ducks Gain Momentum With 5-Star Recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson

EUGENE – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has yet to secure a five-star commitment from the 2027 recruiting class. That could soon change, with five-star safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson listing the Ducks in his top six.

Oregon has the opportunity to secure a five-star safety in back-to-back recruiting classes with Fa’alave-Johnson’s commitment. The potential addition of Fa’alave-Johnson would set the Ducks up for future success at the safety position.

What Safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson's Recruitment Means for Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fa’alave-Johnson listed Oregon, the Miami Hurricanes, the LSU Tigers, the USC Trojans, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Texas Longhorns in his top six.

Transfer safety Dillon Thieneman anchored the Ducks’ defense in 2025. After Thieneman declared the 2026 NFL Draft, Lanning added Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer safety, Koi Perich, in the offseason.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The potential addition of Fa’alave-Johnson could indicate that Oregon is transitioning from starting transfer safeties to developing elite recruits. The previous recruiting cycle included five-star safety Jett Washington, who has the chance to play a key role for the Ducks as a true freshman.

A Washington and Fa’alave-Johnson safety pairing could help Oregon’s secondary rank among the nation’s best if it comes to fruition. Washington isn’t eligible for the NFL Draft until 2029, and Fa’alave-Johnson wouldn’t be eligible until 2030, so a potential commitment from the latter could mean Oregon has two five-star recruits starting at safety for at least two seasons.

Upcoming Visits

Fa’alave-Johnson told On3 reporter Adam Gorney that he has upcoming visits scheduled at his top six schools. His trip to Eugene is scheduled for March 14-15. Oregon is second on his list of visits, following Miami.

Oregon was one of the first programs to offer the safety recruit. Fa’alave-Johnson received his Ducks offer back in July 2024. He revealed his top 10 back on Dec. 16, 2025, which previously included Penn State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-1, 190-pound safety is ranked the No. 1 safety and the No. 1 player in California by 247Sports. He starred for Cathedral Catholic as a junior in high school, totaling 40 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble. He also showed he can be a weapon on offense. Fa’alave-Johnson rushed 150 times for 1,532 yards and 23 touchdowns in the backfield, and caught 35 passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.

According to Fa’alave-Johnson’s social media, Lanning and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton visited him on Jan. 22. Given that his trip to Eugene is early on in his scheduled visits, the Ducks will want to make an impression that sticks with him.

The Ducks’ 2027 Recruiting Class

Oregon currently has four commitments in the 2027 recruiting class and no safeties. Four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett is the highest ranked recruit, with three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael, three-star linebacker Sam Ngata and three-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder also committed.

The Ducks are ranked No. 21 by 247Sports in the recruiting class rankings. A commitment from a five-star like Fa’alave-Johnson would quickly boost the team’s recruiting ranking.

In addition to Washington, Lanning also signed four-star safeties Devin Jackson and Xavier Lherisse to the 2026 recruiting class.