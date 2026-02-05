One Oregon Ducks Coach Ranks As College Football’s Best Recruiters
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks landed the No. 3 ranked 2026 recruiting class according to Rivals. In this class were a handful of elite secondary members.
New Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton was Oregon’s safeties coach prior to his promotion and he left his footprint on this incoming class.
Chris Hampton Ranked Among Best Recruiters
In the 2026 class, Oregon signed five-star safety Jett Washington, four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin, four-star safety Devin Jackson, four-star safety Xavier Lherisse, and four-star cornerback Azel Banag.
Hampton has got recognition for helping Oregon coach Dan Lanning bring in these talented recruits in the back end of the defense. Steve Wiltfong of Rivals ranked Hampton as one of the top 10 recruiters in college football for 2026. Here is Wiltfong’s full top 10.
Chris Hampton, Oregon Ducks
Mike Mickens, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Eric Henderson, USC Trojans
Alex Mirabal, Miami Hurricanes
Brian Hartline, Ohio State Buckeyes
Trooper Taylor, Texas A&M Aggies
Todd Hartley, Georgia Bulldogs
Tony Alford, Michigan Wolverines
Al Washington, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Frank Wilson, LSU Tigers
MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Another Big Recruiting Commitment
MORE: Deion Sanders' Former Running Back Simeon Price Might Be Exactly What Oregon Needs
MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Elite Offensive Line Recruit Over USC, Washington
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Chris Hampton Promoted to Oregon Defensive Coordinator
After being on Lanning’s staff in Eugene since 2023 as a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Hampton was promoted to defensive coordinator this offseason. Oregon’s prior defensive coordinator was Tosh Lupoi. He had held that position since 2022, the first season Lanning was Oregon’s coach.
Lupoi accepted the head coaching position with his alma mater, the California Golden Bears, leaving the defensive coordinator position for the Ducks vacant. Oregon decided to promote from within and made Hampton the next leader of the defensive side of the football.
He will have a lot of talent to work with. With that comes high expectations. Lupoi led the Ducks defense in 2025 and had them as one of the best units in the country. Oregon allowed just an average of 17.9 points per rankings, which ranked as the 4th fewest in the Big Ten. They also only allowed an average of 273.7 yards per game, which was the 7th fewest in the nation.
High Expectations
Oregon is coming off back-to-back seasons where they made the College Football Playoff. The most recent being their run to the semifinal before falling to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers.
Oregon is once again on the list of national championship contenders in 2026. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ducks have the fifth best odds to win the national championship at +900. The four teams above them are the Indiana Hoosiers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. All of them are tied for the best title odds at +700.
The Ducks got a huge boost when quarterback Dante Moore announced that he would be returning to Oregon to play another season. Moore was considered to be an early first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he opted to polish his skills in college for one more year before making the jump to the pros.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1