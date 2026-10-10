Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Recruits for UCLA Bruins Showdown

It's a big weekend for Oregon football as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks prepare to face one of the only three remaining undefeated teams in the Big Ten Conference in the No. 21 UCLA Bruins. Beyond the fact that the coming matchup between the Ducks and Bruins has major postseason implications for Oregon, it’s also a massive recruiting weekend for the Ducks as they prepare to host an elite group of high school talent.

The Ducks are expecting around 25 recruits on the sideline for their game against the UCLA Bruins, per USA Today, including but not limited to quarterback Will Mencl, three-star tight end George VanSandt, wideout Malachi Garlington, and edge rusher Josh Christensen.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon’s mascot “The Duck” rides on a motorcycle during pre-game ceremonies before a game between the Portland State Vikings and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Oregon has already had the opportunity to host some of the nation's most elite prospects during their home matchups with Boise State and Portland State, this marquee matchup will attract even more talent. With the full student body back on campus, it will be a huge opportunity for these prospects to get a taste of what their future Saturdays could look like.

Ducks Set to Host Star-Studded Visitor List

Dan Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff are gearing up for another massive recruiting weekend in Eugene. Below is the full visitor list, per reports from USA Today.

Cam Pritchett (2027) — Edge Rusher

Gus Corsair (2027) — Offensive Lineman

George VanSandt (2027) — Tight End

Malachi Garlington (2027) — Wide Receiver

Josh Christensen (2027) — Edge Rusher

Sam Ngata (2027) — Linebacker

Achilles Reyna (2027) — Edge Rusher

Avery Michael (2027) — Offensive Tackle

Kameron McGee (2028) — Edge Rusher

George Parkinson IV (2028) — Edge Rusher

Tristin Gaines (2028) — Quarterback

Jayce Halasz (2028) — Wide Receiver

Presley DeLance (2028) — Tight End

Lincoln Fa'alafi (2028) — Offensive Tackle

Landon Miller (2028) — Linebacker

Ca'ron Williams (2028) — Safety

Jalen Flowers (2028) — Safety

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Most Important Recruits Visiting Oregon for UCLA

Oregon's matchup with UCLA on Saturday gives Dan Lanning and his staff another opportunity to make progress with some of the top prospects in the 2028 recruiting class.

Five-star edge rusher Kameron McGee headlines the group alongside quarterback Tristin Gaines and wide receiver Jayce Halasz.

McGee is one of the biggest names expected in Eugene. The Brother Rice High School standout from Chicago, Illinois, ranks No. 4 nationally and No. 1 among edge rushers in the 2028 class, according to Rivals' industry rankings. Saturday also marks his third trip to Eugene, following previous visits in June and earlier this fall.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame and Ohio State have also hosted McGee multiple times, while Michigan and Illinois are among the other programs involved in his recruitment, per On3.

Quarterback Tristin Gaines is another important 2028 target as Oregon evaluates its options for the class. Gaines is a four-star recruit, according to Rivals' industry rankings, and previously visited Eugene for Oregon's season opener against Boise State. His return for the UCLA matchup gives the Ducks another chance to build on that relationship.

Wide receiver Jayce Halasz is another prospect Oregon will look to impress. Halasz has scheduled visits to several major programs, including Alabama, USC, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, according to 247Sports, which gives Oregon plenty of competition for his commitment.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to Oregon offensive lineman Dave Iuli as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive tackle Lincoln Fa'alafi is another nationally regarded prospect worth monitoring. The San Juan Capistrano, California, native is listed at 6-foot-8 and 360 pounds and holds a four-star rating, per On3.

Oregon also has an opportunity to reinforce its relationship with committed prospects during the recruiting weekend. 2027 defensive lineman Cam Pritchett committed to Oregon back in June.

With McGee, Gaines and Halasz among the most notable names on the visitor list, Oregon has several opportunities to make progress with uncommitted prospects while continuing to build relationships with other highly rated recruits.

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