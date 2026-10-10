Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins: Final Preview and Prediction

No. 21 UCLA will put its unblemished record on the line when the Bruins (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) travel to Autzen Stadium on Saturday to face No. 13 Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten).

The Ducks are coming off a bye week after upsetting then-No. 12 USC two weeks prior, while UCLA is riding a dynamic rushing attack to its strongest start since 2022.

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers and Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti battle at the line of scrimmage at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

UCLA leads the all-time series 40-33, but Oregon has won 11 of the last 12 meetings, including five straight, and hasn’t lost to the Bruins in Eugene since 2004.

First-year Bruins coach Bob Chesney brings a rejuvenated UCLA team after going 21-6 in two seasons as head of James Madison.

Saturday’s showdown for Oregon comes down to halting the surging Bruins’ momentum, while building its own as the Ducks prepare for what could be an increasingly difficult October schedule.

Oregon’s Offense vs. UCLA’s Ball Hawks

With quarterback Dante Moore sidelined by a concussion, backup quarterback Dylan Raiola is expected to make his first Oregon start after completing 30 of 36 passes for 413 yards and five touchdowns in relief duty against Portland State and No. 19 USC.

Against UCLA, though, he’ll face a Bruins defense whose plus-eight turnover margin ranks third nationally behind only New Mexico (plus-18) and Notre Dame (plus-10).

Chesney’s defense is as aggressive as it is disruptive, posting eight interceptions, nine sacks and 22 tackles for loss.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon is averaging 346.5 passing yards per contest, while the Bruins surrender an average of 208.0 yards through the air, suggesting that Raiola and the Ducks could find opportunities against UCLA’s aggressive secondary.

Which could be key, considering that the Bruins yield a staunch 91.3 rushing yards per game.

Chesney says the UCLA defense will need to keep Raiola and the Oregon offense guessing.

“They’re trying to gain information and ask the question before that ball is snapped,” Chesney said. “We have to do a really good job of disguising those things and putting ourselves in the position that we show one thing, change the picture on them, and see if you can’t steal one play here or there.”

Ducks Defense vs. Bruins Ground Game

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight carries the ball against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon has proven that it can also take the ball away and is tied for 10th nationally with a plus-five turnover margin.

The Bruins rank No. 96 in the FBS in passing offense (205 yards per game), while Oregon boasts the nation’s No. 1 third-down conversion defense (21.2 percent).

Despite the Ducks’ advantage against the pass, shutting down the country’s fourth-best rushing offense (281.5 yards per game) becomes paramount for coach Dan Lanning’s squad.

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington tackles UCLA Bruins running back T.J. Harden at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Oregon defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington knows containing UCLA running back Wayne Knight (445 yards, nine touchdowns) and Anthony Wood (269 yards, four touchdowns) is critical.

“I ain’t gonna lie, this dude’s got some juice, though, man,” Washington said of Knight, who ranks fifth in the Big Ten in rushing. “It makes it a little bit difficult with how low they be to the ground. You gotta really get low on these dudes. If you go high and arm tackle, it’s not going to work, especially versus a guy like that. I think he’s an NFL running back, in my opinion.”

Oregon’s run defense has faced questions this year. The Ducks are allowing 113 yards on the ground per contest, but have only yielded three rushing scores all season.

“We still got the game plan to stop the run so we can earn the right to rush the passer,” Washington added. “We don’t stop the run, those dudes will continue to run the ball on us.”

Prediction and Betting Odds

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson hails in a pass against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Oregon enters Saturday’s game as a 10.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 58.5, per BetMGM. Those numbers dropped from -13 points and 60.5, respectively, earlier in the week.

The Ducks hold a significant advantage in the passing game, possess a defense that can create turnovers and will have the Autzen crowd at their back.

UCLA can counter this with an unrelenting run game that allows the Bruins to sustain drives and control the clock, while breaking off the occasional explosive play.

Prediction: Oregon hasn’t lost a regular-season Big Ten game since falling to Indiana on Oct. 11, 2025, nearly one year to the day.

The Ducks force UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava into obvious passing situations that the Bruins cannot overcome. Raiola continues his hot hand as Oregon rolls to a 37-21 win and its eighth consecutive regular season Big conference victory.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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