Oregon Make Big Play for Five-Star Edge Rusher Recruit Kameron McGee

All eyes might be on the No. 13 Oregon Ducks’ make-or-break game against the No. 21 UCLA Bruins on the field on Saturday, but it’s set to be a big afternoon for the Ducks in more ways than one.

Oregon looks to secure a win to kick off its tough stretch of Big Ten games with momentum, as opposed to a loss that could crush its postseason hopes. But coach Dan Lanning and company also prepare to host recruiting commits and future targets at Autzen Stadium for the top-25 matchup.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on before a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Headlining the guest list is 2028 five-star edge rusher Kameron McGee. A good impression could be huge for the Ducks’ 2028, as they look to earn their first commitment.

Five-Star Edge Rusher Kameron McGee’s Recruitment

McGee is considered a five-star by Rivals and 247Sports and is listed as the No. 1 player in Illinois and the No. 1 edge rusher by both. He’s ranked as the No. 1 recruit in 2028 by 247Sports and the No. 2 by Rivals.

All that’s to say that the Ducks have a massive opportunity to make a play for the coveted EDGE. He competes for Brother Rice, where he notched 54 tackles, 10.5 sacks, nine breakups and two forced fumbles in 2025, according to 247Sports.

The Rivals Prediction Machine does list the Notre Dame Irish as the leaders for McGee, but that’s just at 12.6 percent, and there’s still a lot of time left in the cycle. Notably, however, the Fighting Irish hauled in a commitment from McGee’s Brother Rice teammate, defensive lineman Brayden Parks. Parks committed to Notre Dame back on July 23, with the Ducks finishing as the runner-up.

According to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, McGee is making his third visit to Eugene. An impressive showing by the Ducks, especially the defensive line, against UCLA’s impressive rushing attack could help them jump ahead in his recruitment. And it shouldn’t hurt that McGee has the opportunity to meet other Oregon targets in his recruiting class and the one before.

Lengthy Recruiting Guest List Expected at Autzen Stadium

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Included among the names expected on the sidelines are a pair of quarterback recruits. A five-star commit in the 2027 class, Will Mencl, is set to return to Eugene.

Mencl is off to a hot start to his senior season with Chandler in Arizona. Per MaxPreps, Mencl currently has 1,659 passing yards with 15 touchdowns, along with 134 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. The quarterback commit provides the Ducks with another option to compete for a prominent role in 2027 and potentially succeed current quarterbacks Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) looks to throw a pass against the USC Trojans during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, Oregon gets another look at a future quarterback in the 2028 class. Four-star Tristin Gaines plays in Waller, Texas, where he’s ranked as the No. 9 quarterback and No. 86 recruit by Rivals. The Rivals Prediction Machine currently gives Oregon an over 90 percent chance to land Gaines.

Gaines should get to watch the transfer quarterback Raiola get his first start for Oregon after entering the season as the backup. For Mencl and Gaines, the UCLA matchup offers the perfect opportunity to see a stacked quarterback room where the top players earn opportunities to lead the offense.

Other recruits include 2028 four-star tight end Presley DeLance, who’s an in-state prospect, DeLance’s teammate and current 2027 three-star EDGE commit Josh Christensen and four-star athlete Jayce Halasz.

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