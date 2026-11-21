The Oregon Ducks' late 2026 surge features breakout freshmen igniting the charge, including one who now knows what it's like to deliver a 100-yard performance.

Running back Brandon Smith turned heads against Michigan State on Nov. 20. All after stepping in for injured running back Dierre Hill Jr., then hitting 121 rushing yards before the 7:50 mark of the fourth quarter in the lopsided 45-7 rout of the Spartans.

Michigan State’s Dion Crawford, center, tackles Oregon’s Brandon Smith during the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith displayed the balance and speed that turned him into a coveted Ducks recruit and showed that he already wants to be next in line amid the lineage of great Oregon backs.

"I knew my moment was going to come eventually. Unfortunately it came when someone went down. I mean, Dierre is a good guy and a good person. He always carries us on our shoulders. I just want to be under his wing and he does a great job of that. But as for myself, it's about being prepared for my moment," Smith said after the win.

Brandon Smith Pulls Off Highlight Run

Oregon and coach Dan Lanning helped recruit a back who hit a 98 speed score according to national recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins of 247Sports. Plus landed a speed talent from the 2026 recruiting class who ran a reported 10.67-second time in the 100-yard dash while attending Central East High School in Fresno.

Smith put that speed into great use in delivering his 121-yard, two-touchdown night. But also added balance and awareness during a key third-and-three scenario.

He takes the pitch from quarterback Dylan Raiola and makes a beeline toward the first down marker toward his right side. Except Smith never stepped out of bounds even after crossing the needed marker...later turning on the jets for this epic 48-yard rumble that helped break the spirit of Michigan State.

Brandon Smith moves the @oregonfootball chains 48 yards 😤



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/UUtWr2bEHC — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 21, 2026

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That scamper became a prelude for Smith's second touchdown of the evening that helped close out the third quarter, which came from one-yard out. Smith eventually drew fan praise from past revered Oregon Ducks: Former Ducks running back and NFL star for the Carolina Panthers Jonathan Stewart, plus ex-offensive lineman and Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winner Geoff Schwartz.

"Smith is an incredible runner. What a find by the coaching staff," Schwartz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

The true freshman took a needed breather in the fourth quarter, but Smith delivered the needed damage to wear down the Spartans. Then drew high praise from Lanning afterward.

Brandon Smith Also Steps up During Crucial Moment for Oregon

Oregon’s Brandon Smith runs for a touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Once again, Oregon saw Hill limp off in scary fashion. But Smith's outing elevated Oregon to 188 rushing yards, including on a night fellow running backs Da'Juan Riggs averaged 4.7 yards per carry with his 42 yards, plus reserve back Simeon Price crossing the end zone twice in short yardage situations.

"I'm hoping to get Dierre back quick, but those other guys showed that they have a role for us and can help us be good," Lanning said postgame. "It's been great that Brandon has been getting more and more reps to allow him to perform the way he wants to perform."

Oregon’s Brandon Smith celebrates after a touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith remembered what he was taught growing up in Fresno, California: Finish your runs. He turned to speed and power with his 215-pound frame against MSU. But he also admitted to accepting a reality check in his college transition as Smith didn't play right away.

"I was behind some good backs and amazing people. But I started understanding my role and knowing my confidence wasn't behind. I always told myself to be ready because you never know when your opportunity is going to come," Smith said. "So I think I did a very good job preparing for it."

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