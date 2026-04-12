Five-Star Offensive Line Recruit Schedules Visit With Oregon
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The Oregon Ducks will be hosting five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara on an official visit this summer.
Ismael Camara Sets Oregon Visit
Camara revealed to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman that he will be on an official visit to Eugene in June, but he has been there before. Camara was in attendance for Oregon’s 42-27 win over the USC Trojans last November at Autzen Stadium.
“My last trip up there to the USC game was just so great. Coach (A’lique) Terry and I, and really the whole staff, just vibe with me so well,” Camara said. “I just love everything about that program that Coach (Dan) Lanning has built…Oregon is a top school for me that I am going to really look at hard.”
The official dates for Camara’s visit to Eugene is June 19-21. He will also be in Eugene during the Ducks' spring game from April 23-25.
Ismael Camara Player Profile
Ismael Camara is a 6-6, 340 pound interior offensive lineman out of Gilmer, Texas. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2027 per 247Sports Composite.
Camara played his first season of varsity football for Gilmer High School in 2025-26. In addition to being on the offensive line, Camara mixed in some reps on the defensive line as well.
He was offered by Oregon in June of 2025. Some of the other schools that have offered him and plan to host him are the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and SMU Mustangs, per Rivals. He has official visits set with all of these programs before his June visit to Oregon.
Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class
A factor that could sway Camara in Oregon’s direction is there recent history of recruiting on the offensive line. Camara has a relationship with a couple of Oregon’s incoming 2026 recruits at that position.
“The o-line guys they signed last year, Tommy (Tofi), Immanuel (Iheanacho), they are just my boys,” Camara said.
Class of 2026 offensive linemen Immanuel Iheanacho and Tommy Tofi were two of Oregon signings in this class. Iheanacho was rated as five-star recruit while Tofi was a four-star according to On3. The Ducks' 2026 class was ranked by On3 as the 4th best in the country.
2027 is off to a solid start as well. Oregon has received eight commitments to this point and is ranked No. 7 in the country. Recruiting been a strength of Oregon's in recent years, especially under coach Dan Lanning.
From 2024-2026, all of Oregon's incoming recruiting classes have been ranked in the top four in the country on On3's rankings. It has transferred to on-field results as the Ducks have made it to the College Football Playoff in back-to-back years. Furthermore, Oregon has been putting more and more players into the NFL. The Ducks had a program record 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1