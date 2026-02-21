Oregon Fans Will Love This Recruiting Trend Under Dan Lanning

The Oregon Ducks hired coach Dan Lanning in December of 2021, and since then, the program has been one of the nation’s top recruiters. Since the 2023 class, Oregon has signed nine five-star recruits.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, the only programs to have signed more five-star recruits since 2023 than Oregon are Alabama (17), Georgia (14), and Texas (13). The Ducks have had at least one five-star signee every year since 2023, with four in the 2026 class. Perhaps more importantly, the number of five-stars per recruiting class is only going up with Lanning at the helm.

Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning

Oregon’s Five-Star Recruits Under Dan Lanning

In 2023, the Ducks signed five-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey, who was ranked as the No. 28 recruit and No. 2 wide receiver in the final Rivals Industry Ranking. He committed to the program in 2022, not long after Lanning took over.

Dickey appeared in just 15 games, totaling two receptions for 14 yards. During Oregon's 2025 fall camp, he was suspended from the team, and he has since joined Diablo Valley College, a junior college.

In the 2024 class, Oregon recruited five-star wide receiver Gatlin Blair, and according to the Rivals Industry Ratings, he was ranked the No. 30 recruit and No. 7 wide receiver. Blair is set to make his Ducks debut in 2026 after spending two years on an LDS Mission.

Oregon's recruiting success truly hit its stride with the 2025 class, as the Ducks landed three five-star prospects.

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore took off in his true freshman season. Moore joined the Ducks as the No. 5 recruit and No. 1 wide receiver, flipping his original commitment from LSU. With a thin wide receiver room entering the year, Moore stepped up quickly, recording 497 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Safety Trey McNutt's true freshman season unfortunately ended before it began, as he suffered a broken leg during Oregon’s fall camp. He committed to the Ducks as the No. 16 recruit and No. 2 safety with immense potential. The positive news is that he was seen practicing with the team during their College Football Playoff run, and can have a big bounce-back season in 2026.

Five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord was ranked as the No. 12 prospect and No. 3 cornerback of the 2025 class, per the Rivals Industry Rating. Offord finished the season with 15 total tackles and could get a larger opportunity with the defense next season after a full year with the program.

Through the 2026 class, Oregon signed four five-star prospects, joining the program with high anticipation. The Ducks finished with the No. 4-ranked class, per rivals, bringing in athletes who can compete for playing time quickly.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning

Offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho is joining the program as the No. 7 recruit and No. 2 offensive tackle per the Rivals Industry Rating. Oregon is losing a couple of linemen to the 2026 NFL Draft, such as Emmanuel Pregnon, giving Iheanacho room to compete for playing time early.

Tight end Kendre’ Harrison is the No. 21 recruit and No. 1 tight end from the 2026 class, per the Rivals Industry Rating. While Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson is still with the team, Harrison could see the field early, as the offense utilizes the position well.

Oregon had to battle some of the nation's top programs, such as Alabama, for five-star safety Jett Washington. Washington is joining the program as the No. 22 recruit and No. 1 safety, per the Rivals Industry Rating. With safety Dillon Thieneman declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, Washington can compete for playing time in his true freshman season.

Oregon has built a talented wide receiver room, featuring several five-star recruits in the fall. Wide receiver Jalen Lott is joining the program as the No. 30 recruit and No. 3 wide receiver, per the Rivals Industry Rating. Between Moore, Blair, and Lott, the Ducks could field one of the top wide receiver rooms over the next several years.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning

Though the team has not received any five-star commits from the 2027 class, the program has landed five prospects, looking to keep its recruiting success going.

Oregon’s Recruiting Success Builds Sustainability

With Oregon’s success in high school recruiting, the program can maintain a dominant team, keeping the Ducks as national championship contenders. The program has also brought in several prospects without a five-star rating who are still talented athletes.

With Oregon's player development, the Ducks have players who can step in each year, no matter how many depart the team after the season. Oregon has made back-to-back playoff appearances, despite losing 10 players in the 2025 NFL Draft. By bringing in the top recruits each year, the Ducks can handle roster turnover and still produce at a high level on the field.

Since taking over the program ahead of the 2022 season, Lanning has created a strong culture in Eugene, which has had a large effect on recruiting. With the Ducks' on-field success and player development, Oregon can continue to land the nation's top recruits.

