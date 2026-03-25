Oregon Ducks Gaining Momentum With Elite Offensive Line Recruit

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry continue to make big moves when it comes to securing offensive line recruits.

The Ducks currently have two offensive line commitments in the 2027 recruiting class. That number could still grow. Oregon's still firmly in the mix for three-star offensive lineman Lex Mailanagi, who’s set to visit the Ducks in June.

Oregon Ducks Standing Out in Recruitment of Elite Offensive Lineman

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks were one of the first programs to extend an offer to Mailangi back in June 2024. The program’s effort to make a lasting connection could end up being the reason it lands a commitment. In an interview with Greg Biggins of On3, Mailangi spoke about his relationship with the Ducks’ staff.

“Oregon has been recruiting me the longest among this group and harder than anyone too,” Mailangi told Biggins. “They started talking to me as a freshman, and I’ve been to Oregon a few times and always love it there.”

Mailangi is a consensus three-star prospect and is considered the No. 45 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class by 247Sports. Both of Oregon’s current offensive line commits, Avery Michael and Drew Fielder, are offensive tackles. Potentially earning a commitment from Mailangi would help the Ducks set themselves up for the future at the guard position.

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Lex Mailangi’s Recruiting Timeline

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The offensive line recruit announced in February that he’s visiting Eugene from June 19 through June 21. It was the first official visit that Mailangi locked in, which could be a good sign for the Ducks if he’s making them a priority.

But the Mater Dei offensive lineman is quickly becoming a very coveted recruit in college football. Mailangi recently participated in the Adidas Polynesian Bowl, where he was able to showcase how he fares against other top recruits in the 2027 class.

In addition to Mailangi’s official visit to Oregon, he’s scheduled to visit the UCLA Bruins, the California Golden Bears and the SMU Mustangs. Barring a late addition to his visit schedule, the Ducks round out his list of official visits.

The Oregon Ducks’ Offensive Line Outlook

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks have experienced changes along their starting offensive line unit every season in the Lanning coaching era. They’ve still managed to become Joe Moore Award finalists three years in a row.

Oregon is set to experience more turnover along the starting unit between the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Center Iapani “Poncho” Lalaolu and Dave Iuli are both set to run out of eligibility at the end of the 2026 season. Offensive tackle Michael Bennett is a candidate to start in the fall, but he’s also a redshirt senior.

There will be opportunities for young players in the Oregon system to start on the offensive line in the coming seasons. Both Laloulu and Iuli are players that the Ducks recruited and developed in Eugene. In the upcoming season, true freshman and 2026 five-star Immanuel Iheanacho has the opportunity to earn a starting role in his first year.

The Ducks are showing recruits that Oregon is a desirable destination if they’re looking for development and to become NFL prospects. If Mailangi ends up in Eugene, it would just add to the depth Oregon has on the offensive line.