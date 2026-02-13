Five-Star Recruit Makes Announcement With Oregon, Notre Dame, Georgia

EUGENE – The 2027 recruiting cycle is picking up momentum, and the Oregon Ducks are pushing hard for commitments from elite players.

Five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou narrowed his list of schools down to 10 on Friday, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett. The Ducks are still in contention for Fakatou and have a chance to add a major commitment to their 2027 recruiting class.

What a Commitment Means for Oregon

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks up while going through game notes during the first half against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Fakatou is considered a five-star recruit by 247Sports Composite and ESPN. He’s a consensus top-10 defensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class.

If Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is able to secure a commitment from Fakatou, that means another top recruit will be on the way to Eugene. Not only would Lanning get a player with huge upside, but Fakatou’s arrival would come at an ideal time for the defensive line unit.

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) and UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers (77) battle at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jalen Brewster's Oregon Timeline Amid Texas Tech Uncertainty

MORE: Oregon Ducks Add Their Next Potential Walk-On Great

MORE: Top-10 Oregon Players With Highest NIL Valuation Signal A New Era

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The 2026 season is set to feature Oregon defensive linemen Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington starting again, with Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti on the edges. While the Ducks’ defensive line heads into the fall season with lofty expectations, the program is preparing for an entirely new lineup in 2027 and beyond.

Fakatou could be a key piece in what the future of Oregon’s defensive line looks like. The Ducks have some young defensive talent entering the program, such as defensive lineman Tony Cumberland and five-star edge rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones. Early playing time and the opportunity to build one of the youngest and strongest defensive lines in the country could be attractive to Fakatou as he nears a decision.

Breaking Down Defensive Lineman Marcus Fakatou’s Recruitment

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti walks into the hotel as the Oregon Ducks arrive in Los Angeles ahead of the Rose Bowl Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fakatou’s top-10 also includes the Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions, Miami Hurricanes, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs and USC Trojans.

The Ducks’ pursuit of Fakatou has been long-lasting. Oregon was one of the first of many programs to offer Fakatou back in September 2024. Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has made an effort to stay connected with the highly touted recruit. Tuioti visited Fakatou and his family back in January.

Thank you @CoachTuioti92 for visiting us at our home! Appreciate all the knowledge you shared with me.

6/A—>B/+2 🫡 IYKYK pic.twitter.com/CXUKxmcgTJ — Marcus Fakatou 🇹🇴 (@MarcusFakatou) January 23, 2026

Of Fakatou’s top 10, he’s made unofficial visits to Penn State, Texas and Michigan, as well as two unofficial visits to Notre Dame.

Potential Impact on 2027 Recruiting Class

Lanning’s 2027 recruiting class includes four commitments so far. The Ducks’ first commitment was another defensive lineman, four-star Cameron Pritchett. Oregon linebacker commit Sam Ngata and offensive tackle Drew Fielder recently rose to four-star status. The Ducks also have a commitment from three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael.

Fakatou is one of many recruits on the Ducks’ radar who has Oregon listed as a finalist. Four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets listed the Ducks in his top six. The program is in a good spot with four-star quarterback Will Mencl, and four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant is predicted to head to Oregon.

Lanning has been stacking top-10 recruiting classes consistently since taking over as the head coach. He’s secured three consecutive top-five recruiting classes, and could be on his way toward a fourth. As long as the Ducks land some of their elite targets, the 2027 Oregon recruiting class standing will quickly jump.