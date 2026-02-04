Oregon Ducks Boost Defensive Line With High-Impact Transfer

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks’ defensive line depth took a massive hit at the conclusion of the 2025 season. Despite the program’s starting unit returning, the Ducks lost seven defensive linemen to the transfer portal.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning hasn’t wasted much time replenishing the team’s depth at the defensive line position. Former Howard Bison defensive lineman Derrick Brown Jr. became the latest player to transfer in.

How the Transfer Addition Helps Oregon

Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches the clock during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-30. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Ducks starting defensive linemen Bear Alexander and A’mauri Washington, as well as starting edge rushers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti, all had the opportunity to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft and get selected. All four players decided to return to Eugene instead.

But their returns came at the cost of top rotational players transferring out. Key defensive line contributors Ashton Porter, Terrance Green and Tionne Gray all made their exits. Lanning and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti quickly added defensive line transfers, however.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Oregon State transfer edge rusher Bleu Dantzler announced he was headed down to Eugene and former North Carolina defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson also transferred to Oregon.

Outside of Dantzler and Robinson, many of the Ducks’ additions are incoming freshmen. Even the defensive line players who Oregon welcomes back were further down the depth chart and haven’t played a ton of meaningful snaps. Brown’s addition is notable because he brings experience to the Ducks’ defensive line.

Defensive Lineman Derrick Brown Jr.’s Path to Eugene

Brown totaled 23 tackles and two sacks for Howard in 2025. The season before, he finished with 33 tackles, three quarterback hurries, a sack and a pass deflection. Standing at 6-5, 295 pounds, Brown adds size and experience to Oregon’s defensive line. He started in 26 games in college.

The transfer defensive lineman will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Ducks. He redshirted in his true freshman season at Howard.







Potential Defensive Line Depth Chart

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti leads practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. Sports Spring Football | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Washington, Alexander, Uiagalelei and Tuioti are expected to start for the Ducks in 2026 and make their case as one of the nation’s best defensive line units. What the rotation looks like behind them is less predictable.

Oregon is set to welcome four-star freshman defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, who could compete for a role as a top backup. Lanning picked up former UCLA commit and four-star defensive lineman Anthony Jones on Wednesday as well. The Ducks also return defensive lineman Aydin Breland, who has spent time in Lanning’s system and who may play a bigger role as a redshirt sophomore.

Oregon defensive lineman Aydin Breland walks up the tunnel as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown, Robinson and Louisiana-Monroe transfer Jerome Simmons might be the top candidates competing for increased roles, with the trio having the most experience. Robinson posted 39 tackles, half a sack and a forced fumble in 2025. Simmons tallied 10 tackles and a pass deflection last season with Louisiana-Monroe.

On the edges, Lanning brings in five-star recruit Anthony “Tank” Jones (not to be confused with the former UCLA commit). Oregon returns edge rushers Elijah Rushing and Nasir Wyatt. Jones and Wyatt are potential options to receive ample playing time despite being among the younger players on the roster.