Ducks Digest

Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett Reveals First Impression Of 'Composed' Dillon Gabriel

During the Cleveland Browns' mandatory minicamp, star defensive end Myles Garrett shared his early impressions of the Browns’ quarterback competition, including rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders alongside veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Olivia Cleary

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

EUGENE – Former Oregon Ducks quarterback and current Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel continues to impress in minicamp with the Browns. However, Gabriel is in an interesting situation with the Browns as he competes alongside fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders as well as veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass during minicamp at CrossCountry M
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Although the stakes and pressure are certainly high, not only with Gabriel being a rookie but also with questions about his height and overall ability to succeed in the NFL, he has stayed true to the player Oregon fans knew well: a calm and composed play caller.  

On Tuesday, defensive end Myles Garrett was back with the Browns for mandatory minicamp. 

During his first open session taking reps against the four quarterbacks vying for the starting job, Garrett saw limited action, primarily squaring off with the rookies. Although he didn’t line up against Sanders, he did get a brief look at Gabriel during full-team drills. 

Overall, Garrett has been encouraged by the performance of both the veterans and rookies. 

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett closes in on quarterback Dillon Gabriel during practice at minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 202
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett closes in on quarterback Dillon Gabriel during practice at minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I only really saw Dillon today as far as getting reps in team. He looks composed. He's running the offense pretty well. His eyes got pretty big when I got free and I was face up on him," Garrett said. 

"But all of them look pretty calm, just going through their checks, going through their calls, making the plays they need to make, not doing too much right now, and they'll have time to continue to display their talents. It's just one day at a time. Continue to earn the trust of your coaches and your teammates, and I think they'll be able to open up the game," Garrett continued.

While veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett have primarily handled the bulk of first-team work during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills so far this offseason, Tuesday’s session saw a slight shift. Flacco’s reps were scaled back, allowing Dillon Gabriel to see more time with the starting unit during full-team action. Shedeur Sanders also rotated in more frequently, particularly during the final red zone sequences per News 5 Cleveland.  

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass during minicamp at CrossCountry M
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said the change in Flacco’s reps was planned. He explained it was a way to learn more about the veteran while also giving the rookies more chances to grow and get comfortable in the offense. 

MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Calls Oregon Ducks 'Home' After Visit

MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Strength Coach Aaron Feld Leaving Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Recruiting Photos Going Viral

"Just trying to be intentional about everything. Certainly, Joe had fewer reps today. That’s obviously on purpose and just trying to find out, get as much of an evaluation on the guys as we can," Stefanski said. 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, left, chats with rookie Shedeur Sanders during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Brow
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, left, chats with rookie Shedeur Sanders during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabriel has made the most of his increased opportunities. While he’s certainly still adjusting to the speed of the NFL, his calm decision-making and ability to extend plays have stood out during minicamp. 

As for the quarterback competition, things are still wide open. Flacco and Pickett may be leading the pack with their experience, but both Gabriel and Sanders have started to turn heads with their growth over the past few weeks. It’s clear the Browns are in evaluation mode, giving all four quarterbacks chances to prove themselves.  

feed

Published
Olivia Cleary
OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

Home/Football