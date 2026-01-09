Oregon Fans Will Love J.D PicKell's Peach Bowl Score Prediction

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks and No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers have a date in the College Football Playoff Semifinal in the Peach Bowl, playing for the right to face the Miami Hurricanes in the National Championship Game.

Oregon comes into this matchup as the underdog, but there are some who think they can pull off the upset over undefeated Indiana.

J.D PicKell Picks Oregon To Upset Indiana

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shakes hands with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti after Indiana defeated Oregon by the score of 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

On3’s J.D. PicKell made his prediction for the Peach Bowl. He has Oregon winning by a final score of 20-17.

“Second try at a rematch here for Dan Lanning after he lost the first one, I think he’s going to get it right. I think the fact they’re an underdog is going to be a really big part of their week of preparation,” PicKell said. “With that all being the case, I’ll take the quarterback that I like more…I think it’s close…I’ll take Oregon, the underdog in this game to win. Final score, 20-17.”

On3's @jdpickell is taking Oregon to WIN outright against Indiana on @BetMGM in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl🍑



According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Indiana is a 3-point favorite over Oregon. The Ducks have odds of +140 to win outright while the Hoosiers are -166. The current over/under is at 48.5 points.

Rematch Between Oregon, Indiana

Indiana’s Elijah Sarratt, center, rushes against Oregon during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium October 11, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon and Indiana played each other once already this season back in October. Indiana went into Autzen Stadium and stunned the Ducks, winning 30-20. This snapped an Oregon home winning streak that dated back to Dan Lanning’s first year as Oregon’s coach back in 2022.

Since that October matchup, neither the Ducks or Hoosiers have lost. Indiana has been a dominant team all season long and comes into the game with a 14-0 record and is ranked No. 1. Oregon is 13-1 and is ranked No. 5.

Being No. 1, Indiana received a first round bye to the playoff quarterfinal. In this game, the Hoosiers dominated the Alabama Crimson Tide by a score of 38-3.

Oregon is coming off back to back playoff wins over the James Madison Dukes 51-34 and the Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-0.

Miami Waiting in Championship Game

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal holds the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl trophy after their 31-27 win over the Ole Miss Rebels at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The team that is waiting in the national title game for the Oregon-Indiana winner is the Miami Hurricanes. Miami knocked off the Ole Miss in an epic 31-27 Fiesta Bowl. They now head home to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the championship game on Monday, Jan. 19.

Miami's coach is former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal coached the Ducks from 2018-2021, leading them to two Pac-12 championships and a Rose Bowl win.

Oregon and Cristobal have not played against each other since his move to Miami, and what a story it would be if it happened with a national title on the line.