Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles Makes Bold Statement On Rookie Tez Johnson's Speed, Playing Time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have found themselves a steal on the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson in the seventh round.
After producing 2,080 yards and 20 touchdowns during his two seasons in Eugene, Ducks fans will not be surprised to see Johnson outplay his draft selection. Entering a crucial time during the offseason with NFL minicamp rolling around, the rookie wide receiver has been catching the eye of the Tampa Bay coaching staff.
Johnson is listed as a third-stringer on the team's depth chart posted on ESPN. However, when taking a deeper dive into the roster, there is a very real possibilty that Johnson's offseason complements turn into real game experience.
Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said Johnson has been shining in his short time in Tampa Bay so far and could become a contributor to the offense sooner rather than later.
"We know he can get down the field. He has a lot of speed, but he's just not a speed guy, he's a very good receiver, he's a route runner, he's more than a punt returner. He could be a vital part of our offense if he continues trending the way he’s trending," Bowles said.
It's not surprising to hear that Johnson has been earning rave reviews at his new destination as it is similar to his time at Oregon, where he transferred in after beginning his college career at Troy as a relative unknown, having not cracked over 1,000 yards in a season in three years with the Trojans.
Two of the best receivers in Bucs franchise history, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, are leading the way for the position group. The Bucs also drafted Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the top of their depth chart set, snaps behind them seem to be up for grabs. and Bowles' endorsement of Johnson bodes well for his chances of making the 53 man roster in the fall.
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Calls Oregon Ducks 'Home' After Visit
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Strength Coach Aaron Feld Leaving Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Recruiting Photos Going Viral
Interestingly enough, Johnson isn't the only former ex-Duck to suit it up for the Bucs. Tampa Bay running back Bucky Irving is listed as the starting running back after rumbling for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns on 207 carries.
Johnson and Irving spent the 2023 season together at Oregon and grew close during their season together.
"Tez used to always say when he would be watching my games or anything like that, he would say, 'Bro, I want to come down with you to Tampa,'” Irving said on the “Up and Adams Show. "He used to say it every time we got on the phone, and I always told him, 'Just put your head down and work and God is going to take care of everything.' Then, it happened so I guess he got what he wanted."
The Bucs could become a favorite among Oregon fans by having Irving in the backfield and Johnson lined up wide. Only time will tell to see if Johnson can break through and become a household name for the Tampa Bay offense.