Oregon Ducks Closing In On 5-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Ahead Of Final Visit

The Oregon Ducks have another big recruiting weekend ahead as Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff are set to host five-star offensive line recruit Immanuel Iheanacho. With Iheanacho scheduled to commit in August, the Ducks are receiving the final visit before he makes a decision.

Gabriel Duarte

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice for the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Eugene.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice for the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oregon Ducks have been leading in the recruitment of five-star interior offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho for quite some time.

With his official visit set for this weekend, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff are receiving Iheanacho's final visit before he is scheduled to commit on Aug. 4, giving Lanning the chance to make a final impression on the five-star prospect.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leaves the field after a CFP Quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Steve Wiltfong of On3 reported that Oregon still remains the favorite for the five-star offensive lineman recruit ahead of his official visit to Eugene.

"Dan Lanning and the Ducks have another big weekend in Eugene led by five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. LSU and Penn State have been giving Iheanacho a lot to think about but Oregon has spent more time at the top. They’re the On3 RPM favorite and will work to bring it home," Wiltfong said.

Along with On3's Recruiting Predicition Machine favoring the Ducks, the highly-touted Maryland recruit also has a crystal ball prediction logged by the 247Sports Staff in favor of Oregon.

The No. 1 interior offensive lineman and No. 8 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Iheanacho is being pursued by some of the best offensive line producers in the country in Penn State, Oregon, and LSU. All three programs have produced at least one first round pick along the offensive line in the past two NFL drafts.

A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as LSU Tigers offensive lineman DJ Chester (79) snaps the ball a
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as LSU Tigers offensive lineman DJ Chester (79) snaps the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gabe Brooks of 247Sports said that Iheanacho has the chance to become an elite offensive lineman at the next level.

"Bullish, physical run game presence with immense size and frame dimensions who could potentially provide valuable roster flexibility. Promisingly consistent in hand placement and lower-body drive when engaged. traits and power can overwhelm even in less-than-ideal technical situations. Elite offensive line prospect who can likely play tackle in college and perhaps beyond," Brooks said.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, April, 13, 2023. Sports Oregon Spring Practice / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

If the Ducks are able to land Iheanacho, it would be a nice recruiting coupe for the program. Especially after missing out on a pair of five-star offensive tackles in Jackson Cantwell, who committed to Miami, and Kodi Greene, who flipped from Oregon to Washington earlier this year.

His 6-foot-5.5, 345 pound frame combined with his potential would be a great add for any team, but for the Ducks in particular, Iheanacho would become one of the true crown jewels of Oregon's 2026 recruiting class.

That's not to say Oregon's current highest-rated commit, five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, is any slouch. Harrison gave Oregon a foundation to begin their recruiting class when he pledged to the Ducks last November, but Iheanacho's potential is one of the biggest in the cycle.

Iheanacho is scheduled to announce his commitment on Aug. 5. Lanning and the Ducks got the ball rolling on what could be the start of an exciting summer for Oregon when they landed five-star safety Jett Washington over USC and Alabama on June 19.

