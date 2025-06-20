Oregon Ducks Closing In On 5-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Ahead Of Final Visit
The Oregon Ducks have been leading in the recruitment of five-star interior offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho for quite some time.
With his official visit set for this weekend, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff are receiving Iheanacho's final visit before he is scheduled to commit on Aug. 4, giving Lanning the chance to make a final impression on the five-star prospect.
Steve Wiltfong of On3 reported that Oregon still remains the favorite for the five-star offensive lineman recruit ahead of his official visit to Eugene.
"Dan Lanning and the Ducks have another big weekend in Eugene led by five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. LSU and Penn State have been giving Iheanacho a lot to think about but Oregon has spent more time at the top. They’re the On3 RPM favorite and will work to bring it home," Wiltfong said.
Along with On3's Recruiting Predicition Machine favoring the Ducks, the highly-touted Maryland recruit also has a crystal ball prediction logged by the 247Sports Staff in favor of Oregon.
The No. 1 interior offensive lineman and No. 8 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Iheanacho is being pursued by some of the best offensive line producers in the country in Penn State, Oregon, and LSU. All three programs have produced at least one first round pick along the offensive line in the past two NFL drafts.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports said that Iheanacho has the chance to become an elite offensive lineman at the next level.
"Bullish, physical run game presence with immense size and frame dimensions who could potentially provide valuable roster flexibility. Promisingly consistent in hand placement and lower-body drive when engaged. traits and power can overwhelm even in less-than-ideal technical situations. Elite offensive line prospect who can likely play tackle in college and perhaps beyond," Brooks said.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Legend Kenjon Barner Calls Out USC Trojans Fans
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Traeshon Holden Biggest Undrafted Free Agent Steal?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Tristan Phillips Reveals Recruitment Update
If the Ducks are able to land Iheanacho, it would be a nice recruiting coupe for the program. Especially after missing out on a pair of five-star offensive tackles in Jackson Cantwell, who committed to Miami, and Kodi Greene, who flipped from Oregon to Washington earlier this year.
His 6-foot-5.5, 345 pound frame combined with his potential would be a great add for any team, but for the Ducks in particular, Iheanacho would become one of the true crown jewels of Oregon's 2026 recruiting class.
That's not to say Oregon's current highest-rated commit, five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, is any slouch. Harrison gave Oregon a foundation to begin their recruiting class when he pledged to the Ducks last November, but Iheanacho's potential is one of the biggest in the cycle.
Iheanacho is scheduled to announce his commitment on Aug. 5. Lanning and the Ducks got the ball rolling on what could be the start of an exciting summer for Oregon when they landed five-star safety Jett Washington over USC and Alabama on June 19.