Oregon Ducks 5-Star Target Jireh Edwards Recruiting Prediction: Alabama Crimson Tide?
The Oregon Ducks appear to have some work to do in the race for one of the top defensive players in the 2026 recruiting class.
On3's Steve Wiltfong recently logged an expert prediction for the Alabama Crimson Tide to land a commitment from five-star 2026 safety Jireh Edwards, who has a top five of Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Texas A&M.
A product of St. Frances Academy in Upper Marlboro, MD., Edwards was originally offered by Oregon in Jan. 2024 before taking an unofficial visit to Eugene on April 27, 2024. At 6-2, 205 pounds, he is the No. 3 safety in the class and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Maryland, per 247Sports' rankings.
Alabama is also trending up for multiple other five-star prospects, as wide receiver Cederian Morgan, linebacker Xavier Griffin and running Ezavier Crowell are all seen as leaning toward the Crimson Tide, per On3. This would be a major boost for a program that had its worst season in recent memory this past year.
Edwards has also received offers from teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines, LSU Tigers, Syracuse Orange, Miami Hurricanes, Kentucky Wildcats, Michigan State Spartans, Florida Gators, Missouri Tigers and many more.
Edwards made official visits to Auburn (May 16), Maryland (May 29), Alabama (June 6) and Georgia. He's also got OVs set with Texas A&M (June 13) and Oregon (June 19).
Regardless of whether or not the Ducks can land Edwards, Oregon has certainly put together a talented 2026 recruiting class that features five-star tight end Kendre Harrison along with four-star talents like linebacker Tristan Phillips, running back Tradarian Ball and defensive lineman Tony Cumberland and three-star safety Xavier Lherisse, edge Dutch Horisk and defensive lineman Viliami Moala.
During the 2024 season, Edwards had 92 tackles (17 tackles for loss), three forced fumbles and six pass breakups.
According to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Edwards has the ability to play on Sundays.
"Punishing defender that should offer some alignment flexibility at his next stop as he can spin down into the box or patrol from the border," Ivins wrote. "Owns a college-ready build with some promising features and tested off the charts spring before junior year. Overall, projects as an all-around defensive playmaker that can make an impact on Saturdays and then possibly Sundays with his physicality and athleticism. Likely to keep the tag of safety, but should really be viewed as a chess piece that can be moved all around in an era where position lines continue to blur."
The Ducks will begin the 2025 season in front of the home crowd at Autzen Stadium against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. PT.