Cleveland Browns Most Likely To Trade Quarterback Dillon Gabriel? NFL Analyst Prediction
Will the Cleveland Browns trade rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel? As the competition between Gabriel, fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco and veteran Kenny Pickett rolls on, an NFL insider suggests the former Oregon Ducks star Gabriel could be the odd man out.
Gabriel's NFL career has gotten off to a hot start at rookie mini camp and organized team activities (OTAs) in Berea, Ohio. A third round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Gabriel has the potential to be the Browns' long term answer at quarterback... Or possibly be headed to another team.
"Dillon Gabriel most likely, to me, is going to be traded. I can't foresee him remaining on this roster because I believe in my heart that Shedeur Sanders is a better quarterback," said Isaiah Stanback on Good Morning Football. "He was a better quarterback in college, and I think that he'll have a better showing when the preseason presents itself."
Stanback's take that Sanders was a better college quarterback than Gabriel could be considered a bold take.
The 5-11, 205-pound quarterback Gabriel lead Oregon to a 13-1 overall record and a Big Ten Conference title in 2024. Gabriel finished 30 touchdowns plus six interceptions on 3,857 yards with a 72.9 completion rate. Gabriel was also a 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.
Gabriel is the FBS all-time leader in career total touchdowns (189), and tied with Case Keenum for the all-time lead in passing touchdowns (155). He is second in FBS history in career passing yards (18,722) and total yards (19,931).
Sanders had a very successful college career as well. Despite only playing two seasons in Boulder, Sanders set more than 100 school records including career passing touchdowns, passer rating and completion percentage.
"These guys all can't get substantial reps. They're not all going to get the equal opportunities to go out there and prove that they were worthy of being on this roster. So that's when the preseason games really come into fruition," Stanback continued.
The Browns have three preseason games, against the Carolina Panthers (Aug. 8), Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 16) and Los Angeles Rams (Aug. 23). Not only will it be first-look at the four quarterbacks playing a game in a Browns uniform - It'll also be all eyes on how the Browns divide the playing time for those games.
"I would foresee Kenny Pickett playing maybe a quarter or maybe two quarters in that first game. After that, it's going to be the Gabriel and Sanders show. And you're going to be trying to figure out which one of these guys is going to produce and which one of these guys am I going to try to showoff as a nice little sparkly piece of jewelry out there, that I can go out there and hopefully trade and get some more equity back," Stanback continued.
A Gabriel, Sanders show would be must-see TV. Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski finds himself in quite the unique situation.
The Hawaii-native Gabriel is beloved by Ducks fans who want to see him successful in the NFL.
"I think this is definitely a place where I thrive," Gabriel said after being drafted to Cleveland. "Being able to get back in the building and I think within six months of the draft process, you are kind of team-less and a lot of time for you to build and grow individually. But this is where I thrive, being in a team environment. That's how you play the game of football."
The Browns season opener is vs. at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.