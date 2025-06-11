Texas Longhorns Trending Over Oregon Ducks for Top Texas Recruit Jalen Lott?
Four-star athlete Jalen Lott is a top class of 2026 target for the Oregon Ducks. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have been making a strong push for Lott as the program is looking to build upon its recruiting class.
Lott is a four-star prospect ranked as the No. 54 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 athlete, and the No. 8 player from Texas. Lott kicked off his official visits in May with the Georgia Bulldogs. Lott plays both sides of the ball but is being recruited more as a wide receiver. While Lott would start as a wide receiver, he would likely see the defensive side of the field as well, following in the footsteps of former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter who excelled as a two-way player.
Per On3, Lott has already gone to LSU and USC and his next stop will be in Texas before heading to Eugene for a visit with the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks will be his last stop before announcing his commitment on July 4. The Texas native is predicted to stay in-state with the Longhorns, but the Oregon Ducks are making a strong push for Lott.
“Earlier this spring Oregon had the momentum in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine and looked to be closing in on his pledge,” On3’s Hunter Shelton wrote. “As time has gone on, however, it’s Texas that’s now trending.”
Lott visited Oregon in March when the Ducks pushed up to the top of his list. Lanning and Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas made a big impact on his recruitment. After his visit in the spring, Lott spoke to On3 about why the Ducks are a frontrunner in his list of schools.
“I really like the coaching staff over there,” Lott said. “Obviously Coach Lanning and Coach Ross (Douglas), the new receivers coach, me and him have a good relationships. Obviously they’re high on my board. Building relationships like that is important to me.”
Douglas was hired by the Oregon Ducks as the new receivers coach and pass game coordinator on Feb. 20. He is already making an impact ahead of the season, being a key factor in recruiting. Lott described Douglas as someone who brings energy.
“I’m definitely leaning towards them more than most schools right now,” Lott said. “Being able to feel wanted by the whole coaching staff is important to me and then showing me interest makes me want to commit and become a Duck.”
The Oregon Ducks recruiting class is ranked No.10 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten. The Ducks have yet to recruit a wide receiver and Lott would be a key addition. Oregon has received seven commitments featuring one five-star and four four-star recruits.
Among the top commits so far are five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-star running back Tradarian Ball. The Ducks are still looking for a quarterback commitment, but are firmly in the mix for five-star Ryder Lyons.
In March, Oregon, LSU, Georgia, Miami, and Ohio State were high on Lott’s list. Much has changed and the Longhorns are making a late push for the four-star recruit as the Ducks will look to host a strong visit hoping to sway his decision back to Oregon.