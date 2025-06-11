Oregon Ducks To Land 4-Star Recruit Maximo Adams Over USC Trojans, SMU Mustangs?
The Oregon Ducks have been recruiting four-star forward Maximo Adams for over two years and have spent valuable time in trying to bring the talented California native to Eugene.
Oregon coach Dana Altman and the Ducks have yet to add a commitment in their 2026 recruiting class since four-star center Kendre Harrison committed, but have their eyes set on making Adams' an integral part of their recruiting class.
Adams told 247Sports that he is looking to become the best version of himself on the court after going through a rough junior season that saw him miss significant time due to injury.
"I've been training a lot, doing a lot of strength and conditioning. I’m just trying to be ready at all times. I've really worked on my ball handling and shooting. I want to rebound more and play different positions," Adams told 247Sports.
The No. 6 player in the state of California and No. 56 prospect in the country per 247Sports, Adams currently holds 15 offers, but has keyed in on Oregon, USC and SMU. Adams credits coach Mike Mennenga, who serves as one of the lead recruiters in most of the Ducks' recruitments.
"It's a great program. Me and Coach Mike (Mennenga) and have been going strong, have a great relationship, and we’re always hitting each other up. He talks about discipline in the game, being efficient, and being vocal," Adams told 247Sports.
Eric Bossi of 247Sports caught a glimpse of Adams this offseason and is extremely high on the four-star prospect.
“Adams didn't have the junior season he was hoping for as he returned from surgery. His spring also started off somewhat slow, but since switching to VE for the past two EYBL sessions, he's been soaring. Adams made deep shots, scored at the rim, got to the free-throw line over and over again, and played with a confidence level we've not seen from him in some time," Bossi said.
Harrison's future with basketball is unclear, although he has said that he will be suiting up for Altman and the Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena on top of his duties on the gridiron for football coach Dan Lanning.
The Ducks only took one player from the high school ranks during the 2025 recruting cycle in three-star guard JJ Frakes, who rated as the No. 39 shooting guard and No. 3 player in the state of Michigan.
However, the program did try to swing for the fences on a couple of the top recruits in the recruiting cycle. Ultimately, Oregon missed out on five-star guard Brayden Burries, who signed with Arizona.
Oregon didn't find much success in the 2024 recruiting cycle either, signing only one high school prospect in four-star guard Jamari Phillips, and it will be interesting to see how much the Ducks look towards the high school ranks moving forward when looking to add to their roster.