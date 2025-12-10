Oregon Ducks Battling Big Ten Rival for Four-Star Quarterback Recruit Sione Kaho

The Oregon Ducks are looking to keep up their recruiting momentum with the class of 2027. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are looking to keep up their success of landing big-time quarterbacks, currently targeting four-star Sione Kaho.

Kaho is from Washington, giving the Ducks a chance to keep him in the Pacific Northwest. However, the Washington Huskies are also recruiting Kaho, giving Oregon some local competition. Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Kaho is the No. 275 recruit in the nation, the No. 21 quarterback, and the No. 2 player from Washington.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Rivals, Kaho is currently leaning towards Washington, but Oregon is in the race. The four-star quarterback was in Washington when the Ducks and Huskies faced off to close out the regular season. While he was visiting Washington, Kaho appreciated seeing the Ducks staff.

“It was pretty great. Going there pre-game, I’ve been staying in touch with a lot of the recruiting guys and the coaches at Oregon, so just seeing them was good. I wasn’t able to get down there, so seeing them and saying what’s up to most of the staff,” Kaho told Rivals after the visit.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Why Sione Kaho Could Choose Oregon Over Washington

While the Washington Huskies may be leading as of now, the Ducks have a strong chance of landing the four-star quarterback.

Notably, Oregon does well at developing the quarterback position since Lanning took over the program. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore transferred to Oregon in 2024 after a rough go with the UCLA Bruins. Despite barely playing in 2024, Moore sat behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel, developed for a year, and came out firing in 2025.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With evidence of how well the Ducks do at developing quarterbacks, it could be an ideal landing spot for Kaho.

The Oregon Ducks have also been recruiting at a high level, and with the future players being brought in, Kaho could want to be a part of the next group of athletes joining. Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 3 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten, per Rivals.

While the program did not finish with the No. 1 class, the team features five five-star recruits. Bringing in elite players and currently set to compete in the College Football Playoff, makes Oregon a place that young athletes want to be.

Oregon will have to keep up the communication to land Kaho's commitment, but the Ducks have what it takes to land the four-star quarterback.

Oregon Using Momentum To Build 2027 Recruiting Class

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the Early Signing Period passing, all eyes have been on the 2026 recruiting class, but programs are already working hard on the 2027 class. Oregon currently has just one commit, four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett.

In addition to Kaho, Oregon offered several elite quarterback prospects. While some, such as four-star quarterback Kavian Bryant, are already committed to a program, the Ducks still have time to either flip prospects or land uncommitted recruits like Kaho.

With Oregon’s success at not only recruiting quarterbacks but also developing the position at a high level, the Ducks can continue maintaining an explosive offense and be a team in constant contention for a national title.

