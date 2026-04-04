Oregon Ducks Targeting Elite Wide Receiver Recruit Out of SEC Territory

All eyes are on the 2027 recruiting class as the cycle picks up. The Oregon Ducks are already recruiting for the future, with an elite 2028 recruit set to visit Eugene.

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Three-star wide receiver Ryan Richmond-McDavis is scheduled to visit Oregon on Apr. 9. The Ducks are competing with multiple Big Ten programs for his commitment.

Breaking Down Elite Wide Receiver Ryan Richmond-McDavis’ Recruitment

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richmond-McDavis is currently rated as a three-star and the No. 34 wide receiver in the 2028 class, per Rivals. The Ducks extended an offer on March 2, but he’s also received offers from programs like the Wisconsin Badgers, the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The elite recruit caught 38 passes for 697 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore at Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, Missouri. Richmond-McDavis recently participated in the Under Armour Camp in his hometown, which has caused more offers to come through.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team as the Oregon Ducks practice ahead of the Rose Bowl Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a recent interview with Greg Smith of Rivals, Richmond-McDavis cited development, academics and culture as key things he looks for in a program.

“I’m hoping to learn a lot more about the culture of these programs,” Richmond-McDavis told Smith. “Also, I want to learn how the wide receiver coaches coach and do they care for their players. I want to see hard-working teammates that push each other to be great.”

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas is known for bringing in elite wide receiver recruits, such as former five-star Dakorien Moore and incoming five-star Jalen Lott.

Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Room

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Ducks coach Dan Lanning is set to have a competitive wide receiver room in 2026. Oregon returns Evan Stewart, who had a standout 2024 season before missing 2025 with an injury. Moore also returns following an impressive true freshman season, as well as key 2025 contributor Jeremiah McClellan.

Lanning and Douglas also added some dangerous weapons to the wide receiver room. This includes UAB transfer Iverson Hooks, Lott and former 2024 five-star recruit Gatlin Bair, who was away on a mission trip the past two years.

Both Stewart and Hooks will be out of eligibility after the 2026 season. Moore and McClellan could very well declare for the NFL Draft after their junior seasons in 2027. That makes the potential addition of Richmond-McDavis even more desirable for Oregon. The staff is in contention for several blue-chip wide receivers in the 2027 recruiting class, such as four-star Dakota Guerrant, but either way, the program will need to reload at the wide receiver position by 2028.

Recruiting Machine Gains Momentum

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks landed a commitment from 2027 four-star defensive lineman Rashad Streets on Friday. The commitment elevated Oregon to No. 9 in the 2027 recruiting class rankings, per Rivals. Streets and four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe are the most recent commitments for Lanning and the Ducks, although they lost a commitment with four-star offensive lineman Drew Fielder flipping to the USC Trojans.

Oregon doesn’t have any commitments yet in the 2028 class. For reference, four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett became the first commitment in the 2027 class last June, over two years out from the start of his collegiate career.

Dozens of recruits are scheduled to visit Eugene in the coming months to watch the Ducks’ spring practices, with official visits also slated for late May and throughout June.