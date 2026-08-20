Big Group of Oregon Ducks Recruiting Targets Set Fall Visit Schedules

The unofficial game day visits for the No. 2 Oregon Ducks from 2028 recruits are starting to file in. Seven high-level names from the states of Utah and California plan to check out Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, this fall.

A trip from one athlete from Timpview in Provo, Utah, is an important one; if all goes well, it could lead to an official visit in the spring.

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver Dennis Tua'one

When speaking with Rivals' Greg Biggins, four-star recruit Dennis Tua’one laid his plans out for the next three months.

Arizona State Sun Devils - Sept. 5

USC Trojans - Oct. 3

BYU Cougars - Oct. 17

Miami Hurricanes - Oct. 24

Utah Utes - Nov. 1

Oregon Ducks - Nov. 28

The 6-1, 185-pounder, who's one of the top prospects coming out of the state of Utah, revealed what's standing out about Oregon ahead of his visit to Eugene.

“Oregon is one of those schools everyone wants to go to when they’re young," he said to Biggins. "I like the offense and how well I would fit in there. I like how they use the receivers too and had a really good time at their camp. I enjoyed working with coach (Ross) Douglas, and I know I would learn a lot from him. He was very detailed and coached me hard, which I like.”

Another product coming out of the state of Utah that's considering Oregon is three-star tight end Steeler Wesley.

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tight End Steeler Wesley

The Lehi, Utah, native announced on his X that he will be visiting five prominent programs on the West Coast.

California Golden Bears - Sept. 5

Oregon Ducks - Sept. 18

Washington Huskies - Sept. 19

BYU Cougars - Oct. 9

Utah Utes - Oct. 10

Competing for Skyridge, the 6-5 and 250-pound tight end is the No. 25-ranked player for his position in the 2028 class, per Rivals. A high school teammate of Wesley is also hearing from coach Dan Lanning's program in the Pacific Northwest.

Cornerback Eli Mortensen

Three-star recruit Eli Mortensen of Skyridge in Lehi, Utah, is predicted to stay in his home state, but has the Ducks in mind through this process. According to 247 Sports' Blair Angulo, the 6-1 and 180-pound ballhawk will witness six different game days in the Mountain and Pacific Time Zones.

Arizona State Sun Devils - Oct. 3

BYU Cougars - Oct. 17

Arizona Wildcats - Oct. 24

Utah Utes - Nov. 7

Oregon Ducks - Nov. 14

UCLA Bruins - Nov. 28

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive Back Derrick Coleman Jr.

Four-star recruit Derrick Coleman Jr. has set his top nine college choices, according to 247 Sports' Collin Kennedy.

USC Trojans - Aug. 29

Arizona State Sun Devils - Sept. 5

California Golden Bears - Sept. 26

Arizona Wildcats - Oct. 3

Oregon Ducks - Oct. 10

Miami Hurricanes - Oct. 17

UCLA Bruins - Oct. 24

USC Trojans - Oct. 31

Washington Huskies - Nov. 21

The safety from Junipero Serra in Gardena, California, stands at a mere 5-11 and weighs in at 175 pounds. Per Rivals, Coleman Jr. is ranked as the No. 48 talent coming out of the state of California.

Wide Receiver Hayden Koo

Four-star recruit Hayden Koo of Northern California has narrowed his list to 12 schools, but only has nine announced visits, according to Rivals' Greg Biggins.

Stanford Cardinal - Aug. 29

California Golden Bears - Sept. 5

Michigan Wolverines - Sept. 12

Northwestern Wildcats - Sept. 19

USC Trojans - Sept. 26

BYU Cougars - Oct. 17

UCLA Bruins - Oct. 24

Oregon Ducks - Nov. 14

Ohio State Buckeyes - Nov. 28

The Tustin, California, native is also in talks with the Washington Huskies and Kentucky Wildcats.

Vista del Lago's Josiah Dupree Boyd looks to pass during the fourth quarter of their game in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Josiah Boyd

Out in Southern California, four-star recruit Josiah Boyd is hearing mostly from West Coast household identities. First-year head coach Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC are also in the mix.

USC Trojans - Aug. 29

LSU Tigers - Sept. 5

Oregon Ducks - Sept. 18

UCLA Bruins - Sept. 19

The 6-4, 175-pounder from Vista Del Lago in Moreno, California, is currently ranked as the No. 65 overall recruit and No. 5 quarterback in the 2028 class, according to Rivals.

Cornerback Jordan Hicks

Four-star recruit Jordan Hicks from Mission Viejo, California, has seven institutions from all over the United States he'll be checking out, according to 247 Sports' Blair Angulo.

USC Trojans - Aug. 29

UCLA Bruins - Sept. 12

Oklahoma Sooners - Sept. 19

Alabama Crimson Tide - Sept. 26

Nebraska Cornhuskers - Oct. 3

Miami Hurricanes - Oct. 17

Oregon Ducks - Nov. 14

Hicks is the No. 15-ranked player at his position in the 2028 recruiting class. The Ducks are the early favorite to acquire the 6-1, 180-pound member of the secondary.

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