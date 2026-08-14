Oregon Ducks Special Teams Outlook Under Coach Joe Lorig

After six practices into fall camp, Oregon Ducks special teams coordinator Joe Lorig announced the new place kicker to replace Atticus Sappington when speaking to the press on Monday, Aug. 11, in Eugene, Oregon.

Redshirt sophomore kicker Gage "Iceman" Hurych looks to be the new leg for the Pacific Northwest program. The West Linn, Oregon, native has gone 17-for-17 on points after touchdowns across two seasons with the Ducks.

Oregon kicker Gage Hurych kicks off during Oregon Football’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Place Kicker Gage Hurych

Hurych has only had one opportunity in his career at a field goal, missing a 44-yard attempt during the 56-10 beating of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on the road on Oct. 18, 2025. Hurych kicked off 30 times with an average of 64.3 yards per kick in nine games for Oregon during the 2025 season.

"Gage is really a guy we've been prepping for the last several years for this spot," Lorig stated to the media. "We've been testing him in practice over the last couple of years. He had great mentors before him, so I'm super excited about him... Pretty confident to say that Gage is going to be the guy... He never gets too high or too low."

Nevada Wolfpack junior transfer Keaton Emmett from Lakeridge High School and redshirt freshman Rocco Graziano from Sheldon High School will continue to challenge Hurych leading up to the 2025 season opener against the Boise State Broncos inside Autzen Stadium on Sept. 5. Emmett is expected to execute some kickoffs to start halves or after scores.

Oregon special teams coach Joe Lorig walks the field during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Punting Competition

The departure of punter James Ferguson-Reynolds, as well as long snapper Luke Basso, has opened the door for another Nevada Wolfpack transfer.

Sophomore Bailey Ettridge looks to be the heavy favorite for the starting special teams job, according to Lorig. The 28-year-old from Lara, Australia, averaged 44.7 yards per punt in the Mountain West Conference last season.

"I think it's also clear that Bailey is in the lead. It's not a secret. He knows that," Lorig said to the press at fall camp. "The other players know that. But the other players are pushing every single day to push to make him better."

Ettridge is being tested by a pair of in-state walk-ons, senior Michael Sbuttoni and freshman Jack Nicoli from West Salem High School, in the punting competition. Sbuttoni spent the 2022 and 23 seasons with the Albany Great Danes before transferring to the Sacred Heart Pioneers from 2024 to 2025.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks' Return Specialist Options

In punt return opportunities this past season, the Ducks ranked No. 25 in the country with 350 yards and two touchdowns on 29 attempts across 15 games played. Former Oregon running back Noah Whittington and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. were the main return specialists on both punt and kickoff chances.

For the 2026 season, Minnesota Golden Gophers junior transfer defensive back Koi Perich has emerged as a 'viable option' as a returner for Oregon, Lorig stated. The competition is far from over with Stewart, sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, and freshman wide receiver Jalen Lott all in the mix.

“This early in camp, I'm hesitant to point out just one guy because it's still certainly a competition. But I think you said it: you have got Dakorien Moore, who's really special. Just think of the guy, anybody that's special with the ball in their hands, and then they have the element of being able to catch the punt.”

Sep 24, 2016; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Ryan Switzer (3) runs after a catch in the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It's not everybody that's special with the ball in their hands, but I think of Evan Stewart," Lorig continued. "Coach Switz told me today that Evan Stewart's been really good. Certainly, J-Mac's (Jeremiah McClellan) been back there. Jalen Lott, the young guy. I think we have a lot of guys here. It's really important."

Offensive assistant Ryan Switzer, a college standout with the North Carolina Tar Heels from 2013 to 2016, will be working with punt returners and kickoff returners specifically.

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