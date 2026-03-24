SEC Program Makes Push for Oregon Ducks Four-Star Quarterback Target Will Mencl

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks received a lot of hopeful news regarding the recruitment of four-star quarterback Will Mencl at the start of 2026. As the 2027 recruiting cycle picks up momentum, other programs are beginning to make Mencl’s recruitment more of a battle.

Mencl is set to visit Eugene, as well as Penn State and Miami, in April. He’s set to visit the Auburn Tigers at the end of March, and the Tigers might be the new team to beat in his recruitment.

SEC Program is Gaining Momentum With Oregon Target

Chandler Wolves quarterback Will Mencl sits with his teammates during the high school football Championships Media Day at the Arizona Interscholastic Association office in Phoenix on Dec. 1, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mencl is considered a four-star by 247Sports, ESPN and the Rivals Industry ranking. He recently rose to five-star status, however, in the Rivals ranking. Rivals lists him as the No. 4 player in the recruiting class, the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 1 player in Arizona.

Naturally, there’s going to be a lot of competition to land Mencl’s commitment. Steve Wiltfong of Rivals predicted in January that Mencl would commit to Oregon, but wrote on March 24, “I don’t feel as strong about the Oregon prediction I logged … Don’t be surprised if Mencl lands with the Tigers.”

The quarterback is visiting Auburn the week of March 23. He's scheduled to visit Penn State on Apr. 2 and Miami on Apr. 4, before returning to Eugene on Apr. 16. Mencl visited Oregon in November 2025 and returned in January for Junior Day. Many predict Mencl to sit behind Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola in the depth chart in 2027 if he goes to Oregon, whereas there could be more opportunity for early playing time at Auburn.

The Ducks in the Mix for Other Elite Quarterbacks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells to the officials as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon isn’t putting its eggs in one basket when it comes to recruiting quarterbacks in 2027. Coach Dan Lanning and his staff have been in the conversation to land several other signal callers.

Among the Ducks’ quarterback targets is Jake Nawrot, who’s rated as a four-star by 247Sports and Rivals and is the No. 2 quarterback per Rivals. Oregon just extended an offer on March 16 and entered the fold late. Nawrot is set to visit Eugene on March 31.

Midwest programs like Iowa and Kansas State lead Nawrot’s recruitment and former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein is attempting to lure him to Kentucky. The quarterback totaled 49 touchdowns during his junior season and would be a valuable addition to the Ducks’ quarterback room if they secure a commitment.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team as the Oregon Ducks practice ahead of the Rose Bowl Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star quarterback Sione Kaho is another name to watch. He’s trending toward a West Coast school, with Washington favored to land him. Kaho is from Tacoma, Washington, but is also eyeing the Ducks, as well as the California Golden Bears and the Stanford Cardinal.

Kaho’s official visit to Eugene is scheduled for June 19. Mencl, Nawrot and Kaho aren’t the only elite quarterbacks who have visits to Oregon scheduled this spring. Four-star Dane Weber is also scheduled to visit on March 31, while four-star Blake Roskopf and three-star Jamar Howard recently took unofficial visits.