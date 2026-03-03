Four-Star Quarterback Recruit Sione Kaho Previews Oregon Ducks Official Visit

The Oregon Ducks have been one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting the quarterback position, and one of the guys they have been targeting recently is four-star quarterback recruit Sione Kaho from the class of 2027. The talented prospect ranks as 247Sports' composite's No. 16 quarterback and the No. 2 player in Washington, as he is from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington.

The talented quarterback is fresh off a 2,069-yard season, according to MaxPreps, and he has already gotten started with his offseason competitions. Kaho was at one of the better 7-on-7 events that the nation has, which is called "The Sevens."

At this event, the talented prospect caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Caleb Sisk. He updated his Oregon Ducks recruitment and detailed his upcoming official visit on June 19.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, after the Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Target Sione Kaho Talks Oregon Recruitment

"You know, they have obviously been recruiting me since my freshman year. They are actually my first offer. So, just created that long-term relationship since my freshman year. That's great, and that's why I scheduled my OV (official visit) with the Ducks," Kaho said.

Kaho has been consistent with the Ducks for quite some time. This being because he was offered as a freshman. He detailed exactly how big of a deal it was to be offered so early in his recruitment by the Ducks.

"It's a blessing. You know, not a lot of people get the opportunity to be offered by Oregon as a freshman. Especially coming out of there freshman year, so, I'm very grateful and I will keep working," Kaho said.

The Ducks have had some major changes on the coaching staff. This includes losing their offensive coordinator, Will Stein. Stein spent time with the Ducks since 2023, and is now on his way to be the head football coach for the Kentucky Wildcats. Kaho discussed this change and how things were a bit rocky at first before getting back on the original path.

Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein holds his daughter as the team celebrates its win as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They have been great. You know, it was kind of inconsistent when Will Stein announced that he was going to be the new head football coach for the Kentucky Wildcats. They have gotten everything situated, and it has been great," Kaho said.

The Oregon program has been consistent with developing quarterbacks. They have been able to get multiple players into the NFL at the position, and have had a very deep resume at the position. Some of the recent players they have gotten into the NFL includes Justin Herbert (currently Los Angeles Chargers), Bo Nix (currently Denver Broncos), and Dillon Gabriel (currently Cleveland Browns). He was asked about how important it is that the Ducks have been able to do this.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"It's great. It's something that is definitely a pro when it comes to going to Oregon. Especially playing as a quarterback, and they do have a great Polynesian pipeline with guys from the past like Marcus Mariota (former Oregon Ducks quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner)," Kaho said.

Kaho won't be the only quarterback recruit visiting Oregon soon as the Ducks are involved with other prospects like four-stars Will Mencl and Dane Weber. As a result, Kaho's summer visit will be key in his recruitment with the Ducks.