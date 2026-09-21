Oregon Ducks Regain Momentum in Latest Big Ten Power Ranking

Week 3 was not exactly the most exciting week of Big Ten football. With much of the conference still working through its non-conference schedule, several of the league's top teams spent Saturday running up the score against overmatched opponents. Ohio State cruised past Kent State, Iowa shut out Northern Iowa, and Northwestern turned what was expected to be an intriguing matchup with Colorado into a 41–7 blowout.

Week 3 felt more like a final tune-up before conference play than a true test for the Big Ten's top teams, and the No. 20 Oregon Ducks certainly made the most of theirs.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks bounced back from their shocking loss at Oklahoma State, putting up 84 points against Portland State in a game that was essentially over before halftime. Oregon coach Dan Lanning was able to empty his bench and give younger players valuable snaps while Oregon's offense continued to showcase the depth and explosiveness that made the Ducks one of the most talked-about teams in the country entering the season.

But as impressive as an 84–0 win looks on paper, there is only so much that can be taken from a game like this. The talent gap between Oregon and Portland State made this a difficult game to use as a true measuring stick. Oregon could not have asked for a better opportunity to get back on track, but it still has plenty to prove.

Week 4 in the Big Ten conference brings a much more meaningful slate of matchups, and with that, the Big Ten picture could look very different by this time in Week 5.

Here are the Oregon Ducks On SI Big Ten Power Rankings heading into Week 4.

Big Ten Power Rankings: Heading Into Week 4:

1. Indiana Hoosiers (+1)

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus Western Kentucky football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana has officially earned the top spot in these rankings. The Hoosiers continued their dominant start to the season with a 38–0 shutout of Western Kentucky, extending their winning streak to 19 games.

Indiana has now posted back-to-back shutouts and outscored its opponents 93–0 over the last two weeks. While Ohio State looked just as dominant in its Week 3 win, the Buckeyes still have a loss on their résumé. For now, Indiana's combination of an undefeated record, dominant defense and balanced offense is enough to move the Hoosiers into the No. 1 spot heading into Big Ten play.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (-1)

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Ohio State had no trouble bouncing back from its loss to Texas, cruising past Kent State 59–3 in a game that was never really in doubt. The Buckeyes piled up 527 total yards while averaging 8.0 yards per play.

Ohio State still looks like one of the most talented teams in the country when everything is clicking, but Indiana gets the slight edge at this point because of the Buckeyes' 24–23 loss in Austin.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (+1)

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Penn State has quietly put together one of the most complete starts in the Big Ten, and its latest performance was another reminder of just how dominant the Nittany Lions have looked through three weeks.

Penn State dismantled Buffalo 55–13, outgaining the Bulls 305–80 in the first half alone. Penn State moves ahead of USC because it has simply been more complete on both sides of the ball. Matt Campbell's team has avoided the type of close calls and defensive lapses that have followed some of the other teams near the top of these rankings.

4. USC Trojans (-1)

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Cash Jacobsen (63) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous Ranking: No. 3

USC is still undefeated, but the Trojans' Week 3 win over Rutgers created more questions than answers heading into their biggest game of the season so far. The Trojans escaped SHI Stadium with a 42–35 victory, but their defense surrendered 35 points and 374 total yards to a Rutgers team that lost to UMass in Week 1.

USC deserves credit for finding a way to win its first Big Ten road game, but the defensive performance is difficult to overlook. The Trojans repeatedly allowed Rutgers to stay within striking distance, and those issues become even more concerning with Oregon's explosive offense coming to the Coliseum next. USC drops one spot to No. 4, setting up a massive Week 4 matchup.

5. Iowa Hawkeyes (—)

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Iowa had another week of doing exactly what it needed to do.

The Hawkeyes cruised to a 55–0 shutout of Northern Iowa. Iowa stays at No. 5 after another convincing win, although the Hawkeyes have yet to face the level of competition that would force them higher in these rankings. Still, at 3–0, Iowa has done nothing to warrant moving down and remains firmly in the tier just outside the conference's top contenders.

6. Nebraska Cornhuskers (—)

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Nebraska handled North Dakota 34–7 in Week 3, holding the Fighting Hawks to just 185 total yards.

The Huskers have yet to show the same explosive ceiling as the teams above them, but Matt Rhule's team has been disciplined and consistent through three games. Nebraska stays at No. 6 heading into Big Ten play, where the Huskers will finally have the opportunity to show whether they can turn this strong start into something bigger.

7. Oregon Ducks (+1)

Previous Ranking: No. 8

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out to the field with players before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon could not have responded much better after its disappointing loss to Oklahoma State. The Ducks demolished Portland State 84–0, piling up 726 total yards while holding the Vikings to just 103 yards and two net rushing yards.

An 84–0 win over an FCS opponent obviously does not erase what happened in Stillwater, but Oregon looked far more like the team many expected to see entering the season. That is enough to move Oregon ahead of Washington heading into a massive Week 4 trip to USC.

8. Washington Huskies (-1)

Previous Ranking: No. 7

Washington remains undefeated, but the Huskies take a slight step back after Oregon's dominant response in Week 3.

The Huskies defeated Eastern Washington 48–16, but Washington left some things to clean up. The Huskies were flagged eight times for 101 yards and had some early struggles finishing drives. Washington is still 3–0, but Oregon's combination of talent and explosive play gives the Ducks the slight edge at this point.

9. Michigan Wolverines (—)

Previous Ranking: No. 9

Michigan had no trouble staying in the win column in Week 3. The Wolverines rolled past UTEP 52–17.

Still, the Wolverines remain difficult to move higher in these rankings after the narrow Week 1 escape against Western Michigan. Michigan has plenty of talent and now has another comfortable win on its résumé, but Big Ten play will provide a much better indication of where this team stands. For now, the Wolverines remain at No. 9.

10. UCLA Bruins (—)

Previous Ranking: No. 10

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA remains in the top 10 after an offensive explosion against Purdue that showed just how dangerous the Bruins can be.

The Bruins erupted for 645 total yards in a 52–38 victory, including 369 rushing yards. UCLA's defense also created two turnovers that were converted into touchdowns.

The biggest concern remains the secondary after Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne threw for 378 yards, but UCLA continues to find ways to make up for those issues offensively. At 3–0, the Bruins hold onto the No. 10 spot and enter the rest of the Big Ten schedule as one of the conference's more intriguing teams.

The Rest of the Big Ten

Northwestern Wildcats (2–0)

Illinois Fighting Illini (2–1)

Minnesota Golden Gophers (2–1)

Maryland Terrapins (2–1)

Michigan State Spartans (2–1)

Wisconsin Badgers (2–1)

Purdue Boilermakers (1–2, 0–1 B1G)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0–3, 0–1 B1G)

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Joseph Himon II (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes with offensive lineman Idrys Cotton (77) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois moves to No. 11 after finishing the non-conference portion of its schedule undefeated, edging ahead of Minnesota after the Gophers bounced back with a win. Maryland stays at No. 13 after moving to 3–0.

Northwestern and Michigan State follow after both picked up solid non-conference wins. Wisconsin sits just ahead of the bottom of the rankings despite its early-season stumble, while Purdue and Rutgers round out the Big Ten at Nos. 17 and 18 after both teams suffered high-scoring losses in their conference openers.

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