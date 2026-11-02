Oregon Ducks Report Card: Grading Every Position Group Against Northwestern

With their backs against the wall and desperate for a win, the Oregon Ducks responded on Saturday, beating the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats 34-26 and earning their third ranked win of the season.

The win over the Wildcats improved the Ducks to 5-3 and 3-2 in Big Ten play. Here are the grades for every position group on the Ducks roster in their win over the Wildcats.

Quarterback: A-

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, walks off after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New starting quarterback Dylan Raiola put together his best game on Saturday in the Ducks' win over the Northwestern Wildcats. Raiola threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns on 22 of 31 pass attempts.

It was the performance Raiola needed to boost his confidence, as he’ll likely be Oregon’s signal caller for the rest of the season with Dante Moore out for the year. Next up for Raiola is a challenge against the No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes, who look to bounce back from their upset loss to the No. 18 USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Running Back: B

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith (26) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against theNorthwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ducks freshman running back Brandon Smith broke out in Oregon’s win over the Wildcats, rushing for eight carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. While the Ducks were outrushed by the Wildcats and relied more on the passing game, Smith’s breakout performance is something Oregon can build on as they approach their final four games of the regular season.

Wide Receiver: A-

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore, left, outruns Northwestern defensive back Ore Adeyi after a catch for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Entering Saturday’s game against the Wildcats, Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore promised more explosive plays, and Oregon fans got just that with Jay Johnson calling the plays for the offense after offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer’s dismissal.

Moore’s 75-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter helped propel the Ducks over the Wildcats on Saturday. Moore finished with seven receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Ducks in receiving. Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart, in his first game back from injury, added four receptions for 71 yards.

Offensive Line: A

After their struggles in the last few games, the Ducks' offensive line allowed the running game to be successful, something Oregon has been missing this season. The Ducks' offensive line’s performance in the second half, especially, was crucial, as it allowed Oregon to come back and beat the Wildcats.

Defensive Line: C+

While the group finished strong in the win over the Wildcats, the Ducks' defensive line, for the most part, struggled to find consistency against a talented Northwestern offense. In the first half, Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles found success both through the air and on the ground.

Chiles finished with 281 yards and a touchdown on 22-of-38 passing. He also had 93 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Linebackers: B+

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (6) warms up before a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the win over the Wildcats, the Ducks' linebacker group was led by Jerry Mixon, who recorded seven tackles. Devon Jackson and Dylan Williams also contributed to the linebacker group for Oregon. For the most part, the Ducks' linebacker group contained Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe, who rushed for 16 carries for 67 yards.

Secondary: C

In the first quarter, the Ducks' secondary left Wildcats wide receiver Griffin Wilde wide open as Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s creative play design allowed for the Wildcats' leading receiver to record a 64-yard touchdown.

Throughout the game, Wilde would continue to find success against the Ducks' secondary, finishing with five receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown. When preparing to face one of the best wide receivers in the country, Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, the Ducks must lock down in their secondary if they hope to hand the Buckeyes their second consecutive loss.

Special Teams: A-

After struggling in their 21-10 road loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Ducks' special teams unit bounced back with their performance on Saturday against the Wildcats. Oregon kicker Gage Hurych knocked down both of his field goal attempts against the Wildcats after going 1-for-4 in the loss to the Fighting Illini.

The return game highlighted the Ducks' special teams success as running back Dierre Hill Jr.’s 54-yard kickoff return in the first quarter helped Oregon to regroup after their slow start.

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