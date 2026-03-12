Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Players Snubbed From Major Big Ten List
The Oregon Ducks are fresh off an impressive transfer portal class that made headlines despite bringing in a relatively small number of players to complement an elite recruiting class. While On3 ranks the Ducks’ portal haul No. 30 nationally, the quality of the additions stands out. Oregon added just 16 players through the transfer portal.
The Ducks lost 30 players to the transfer portal, which initially looked concerning. However, most of those departures were not players projected to start this upcoming season. Instead, Oregon primarily lost depth pieces rather than key starters.
Even after bringing in 16 transfers to help replenish the roster, the Ducks still did not have their additions featured on a recent ranking.
Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Additions Left Off Major Conference List
College Football HQ on SI released a list that focused on the players transferring to a team inside the Big Ten. Within the article, there were 10 players listed, but among the players, no Oregon Ducks additions were mentioned.
The list projected the 10 most impactful transfers for the 2026 season, a group Oregon could have reasonably been part of. Players who transferred to Indiana, USC and Ohio State were among those included, along with several others around the country.
Here are some of the Oregon additions who could have been on the list.
Oregon Players Who Could Have Made The List
Koi Perich - Safety
The talented safety is one of the better additions that the Ducks have coming in from a play-now standpoint. He will compete to replace a potential future first-round NFL Draft pick, Dillon Thieneman, and many believe that the sky is the limit for Perich. Perich is coming to the Ducks from the Minnesota Golden Gophers. In his time at Minnesota, he finished with a total of four pass deflections in two seasons on the field, while also bringing in six interceptions.
Aaron Scott Jr. - Cornerback
A long-time target for the Ducks who is coming in from the Ohio State Buckeyes with the chance of being phenomenal in his first season in Eugene. He is a likely starter at some point for the Ducks, as he has a ton of potential to be a lockdown corner, but will have to compete for the job, as this is one of the deepest defensive back rooms in the conference. Regardless of his status in the early portion of the season, Scott will see the field and have the chance to prove why the Ducks pushed as hard as they did for him.
Michael Bennett - Right Tackle
Bennett could be an immediate starter for the Ducks, as he is coming in with the chance of raising his draft stock in a system that showcases the best of the best when it comes to the offensive line. He is joining the roster from Yale and will be one to watch when it comes to the success that quarterback Dante Moore has in this upcoming season due to his ability to protect the quarterback.
