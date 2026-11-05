Oregon’s Brandon Smith Makes His Stance Clear On Saquon Barkley Comparisons

It’s been only five games, but Oregon Ducks true freshman running back Brandon Smith is already drawing comparisons to star Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

At least Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. and Smith’s own mother think so.

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The true freshman made the most of an unexpected opportunity in Week 9, helping to keep No. 23 Oregon’s College (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) Football Playoff hopes alive in the Ducks’ win over then-ranked No 20. Northwestern (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) after Hill Jr. and running back Jordon Davison left with leg injuries.

Smith rushed eight times for 82 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the 34-26 victory, earning the Barkley-esque praise from teammate Hill Jr.

The freshman met with the press on Wednesday at the Hatfield-Dowlin Center to discuss the compliment, staying ready when his number is called and Saturday’s upcoming showdown at No. 12 Ohio State (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten).

Embracing the Saquon Barkley Comparisons

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley warms up before facing the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think it’s kind of cool because Saquon Barkley is kind of like my favorite running back right now. So it’s kind of exciting to hear that. I kind of model my game after him."

"You see some of the runs I had, I had people say I look like him. Like, my mom said I look like him. So I think it’s kind of accurate.”

Seizing His Opportunity vs. Northwestern

“Right before I got in, Dierre (Hill Jr.) was just kind of talking to me about, like, this is my opportunity, it’s time to go. So just kind of understanding that, like, with those two players out for the second half, it’s kind of just my time to step in and just have no drop off, continue their way and just understanding that’s my time.”

Learning from Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

Sept. 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“The first few weeks where I didn’t get much playing time, kind of just putting my head down, and just they were just telling me to work."

"When it’s my time, it’s my time, and when I get my time, I got to ball out. When they went down in the second half, and they pulled me to the side and told me, and I just kind of listen to them."

"Those are like my big bros. They get me going. And then (running back) Simeon (Price), coach Sam (Ra’Shaad Samples), really pushed me to my hardest.”

Betting on Himself

“Honestly, just getting released from my last signing (University of Arizona) and then signing to Oregon, I just got to understand, like, I had to bet on myself, knowing that coming to Oregon is like a big program."

"Two freshmen had good seasons. So I kind of came in knowing that those two guys are going to be the guys. But I can still play. I just have trust in myself and my craft, knowing that I can make a few plays.”

Oct. 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith carries the ball versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Staying Sharp With Mental Reps

“I like to sit back and watch and go through the play behind. I don’t really get as much one and two reps. So knowing what I have to do because if I get put into the moment and I mess it up, then I’m probably not going to get another chance at it.”

Offensive Lineman Tommy Tofi’s Touchdown Blocking

“Tommy’s my guy. I’ve been knowing him for a little bit now, and the chemistry that we have is just amazing."

"I mean, I love him to death. He’s a big guy. Open up holes for me. So, man, I love all my linemen, but Tommy’s hilarious.”

Rushing With Confidence Against Ohio State

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith carries the ball against Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think we have a good chance. USC did a pretty good job running the ball on Ohio State. So that just means… I think we have a good chance running the ball. I mean, every game we into, we think, ‘run the ball.’"

"It doesn’t matter whether a team has success or not. It’s just whether the offense can execute on a higher level.”

Silencing the Outside Noise

“I kind of just, like, try to stay off social media because that’s where, like, you know, all the outside noise come in. And pretty much the outside noise kind of just affects my performance. I kind of get too big-headed."

"So, just me trying to stay level-headed and just staying off social media and also just getting words from my teammates, just understanding that one game doesn’t define me and that certain moments in the game where I flash it doesn’t matter. I got to go back to work.”

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