Oregon Ducks, Rutgers Kickoff Time and TV Channel Announced
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are set to face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 12:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 18, and the Big Ten Network will have the TV broadcast for the game.
The Ducks are focused on their next opponent, the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers, as a top-10 showdown in Autzen Stadium is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 11. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Eugene, Oregon, for the highly-anticipated matchup that has not only Big Ten standings implications but also College Football Playoff implications.
Both Indiana and Oregon are looking to stay undefeated, but only one team will remain unscathed on Saturday. After an emotional game at home, facing Rutgers on the East Coast might be the definition of a trap game for the Ducks.
Ducks in Danger At Rutgers?
While Oregon coach Dan Lanning certainly has the Ducks focused on Indiana, is the road trip to Rutgers any cause for concern?
Lanning and the Ducks have had success in quite different environments on the road so far this season. In addition to beating the Penn State Nittany Lions in front of over 100,000 opposing fans in the White Out, Oregon also took care of business against Northwestern in the Wildcats' temporary stadium that holds approximately 12,000 fans.
The Ducks also survived an early kickoff against Northwestern (9 a.m. PT, 11 a.m. local), so the time of the game might not be an issue against Rutgers. However, as expectations continue to grow around Oregon's team, so too does the pressure.
Scarlet Knights Preview
Led by coach Greg Schiano, Rutgers is currently 3-2 on the year after losing their first two Big Ten games against Iowa and Minnesota. The Scarlet Knights might not be in contention for the conference title, but their offense is averaging nearly 40 points per game.
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis leads a balanced attack, averaging 279.8 passing yards per game while the Scarlet Knights are averaging 140.4 yards on the ground as a team, led by running back Antwan Raymond.
On defense, Rutgers has totaled eight sacks so far, but will the Scarlet Knights be able to get pressure against an Oregon offensive line that has only allowed one sack on the season? Rutgers is expected to be heavy underdogs against the Ducks, meaning the Scarlet Knights' defense will have to come up with some stops in order to keep themselves in the game.
Rutgers defensive backs Jett Elad and Bo Mascoe both have interceptions on the season, but can they cause havoc against an Oregon offense that has been able to protect the ball?