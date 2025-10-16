Oregon Ducks vs. Rutgers Preview, TV Channel, Radio, Betting Odds
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are coming off their first loss of the season, falling to a 5-1 record, going 2-1 in Big Ten conference play. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks will look to bounce back in their next game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, which takes place on Oct. 18.
How to Watch
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 3:30 p.m. PT at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks are 17.5-point favorites against Rutgers on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is -780, and the point total for the matchup is 60.5.
Can Oregon’s Offense Bounce Back?
The Oregon Ducks are coming off their poorest offensive performance of the season against Indiana. Oregon has a talented group of players, and will have the chance to show how quickly the team can get back to making big plays.
The Ducks have won nine straight road games, looking to extend the streak to 10. While on the road, Oregon is outscoring its opponents by 22.9 points.
Oregon is averaging 42.2 points per game, with 33 total touchdowns. They are ranked No. 10 in the nation in red-zone scoring percentage (96.15), scoring on 25 of 26 red zone appearances.
Quarterback Dante Moore has totaled 1,396 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. He has also thrown three interceptions and has been sacked seven times. Moore does well with utilizing his legs to extend plays, totaling 95 rushing yards this season. Moore will have the opportunity to show how he can regroup against the Scarlet Knights.
Oregon’s leading receiver is true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who has 23 receptions for 335 yards and two touchdowns. Moore is averaging 14.6 yards per reception and has a chance to make big plays against Rutgers.
Offensive coordinator Will Stein will have to find a way to get the run game going, as that is one of the ways Oregon has found much success on offense. Running back Dierre Hill Jr. leads the team with 267 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Oregon’s offense is ranked No. 21 in the nation for rushing yards per game (213.0) and No. 52 in passing yards per game (251.3). Finding the balance against the Scarlet Knights will help lead the Ducks to another road win.
Oregon’s Defense To Make A Stand
The Oregon Ducks' defense is having a strong season, tied for the lead in the nation with three interceptions returned for a touchdown. The Ducks also have the most pass breakups in the Big Ten (27).
Linebacker Bryce Boettcher is a star on the defense, leading the team with 50 total tackles and one interception. Boettcher is a player always involved in a play, even if he is not the one making the tackle. Linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei leads the team with four sacks, with the team totaling 10 altogether.
The first half of games is where Oregon’s defense shines, giving the Ducks a chance to take a big lead. Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is coaching a tough defensive unit that can give the Scarlet Knights a tough time on Saturday.
Rutgers Seeking First Conference Win
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 3-3 this season, going 0-3 in Big Ten conference play. After starting strong, the Scarlet Knights are on a three-game losing streak, looking to pull off an upset at home at SHI Stadium.
Rutgers is led by quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who has passed for 1,785 yards,11 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Oregon’s pass rush has a chance to make a statement early against Rutgers, as Kaliakmanis has been sacked 18 times this year.
Rutgers wide receiver Ian Strong is having a big season, totaling 537 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver KJ Duff is another top target for Kaliakmanis, totaling 479 yards and four touchdowns.
One of the stars on the Rutgers offense is running back Antwan Raymond. He leads the team with 560 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
Rutgers has talented players across the defense, including defensive back Jett Elad, who leads the team with 38 total tackles and one interception. Linebacker Dariel Djabome is another big player for Rutgers that Oregon’s offense to watch for, as he totals 32 tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles.
Rutgers' defense has struggled with stopping explosive plays, leading to opposing offenses getting the opportunity to drive downfield at ease. This will be something for Oregon’s offense to take advantage of against the Scarlet Knights.
Oregon vs. Rutgers Prediction
The Oregon Ducks will defeat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 42-13.
After Oregon faces Rutgers, the Ducks will return to Autzen Stadium to take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25.
