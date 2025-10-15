Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Competing With Big Ten Rival For Elite Defensive Line Recruit Elija Harmon

Four-star defensive line recruit Elija Harmon is a sought-after prospect from the class of 2027. Harmon is a California local who knows the USC Trojans well, but despite his location, the Oregon Ducks are making a strong push and stand out for one main reason.

Angela Miele

Four-star defensive line recruit Elija Harmon is one of the top prospects from the recruiting class of 2027. The Oregon Ducks are one program pushing for Harmon, and the California local has to decide if he wants to stay close to home or move elsewhere.

Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Harmon is the No. 129 recruit in the nation, the No. 13 defensive lineman, and the No. 13 recruit from California. The USC Trojans are a program pushing to keep Harmon in-state, but they are not alone with the Ducks and other programs heavily pursuing him.

Can Oregon Land Harmon Over USC?

Harmon is not just a California local, but he lives close to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, home of the USC Trojans. Harmon was at the Coliseum for the Trojans’ win over the Michigan Wolverines, and while the recruit told Rivals that the visit went well, the Oregon Ducks still have a shot.

One of the biggest decisions for Harmon is whether he wants to stay in California. While speaking to Rivals, Harmon explained he may want to leave the state for a new experience.

“A big part of it is wanting to get out and explore the world,” Harmon told Rivals. “Especially the traffic. That’s the No. 1 thing I hate out here. I definitely like the idea of getting out from where I’ve been my whole life.”

Harmon’s top three schools are the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, and the Oklahoma Sooners, but he is also interested in the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas A&M Aggies, per Rivals.

In addition to the distance from home, the Oregon Ducks have been making a strong impression on Harmon. The Ducks have consistently had one of the top defenses in college football since Oregon coach Dan Lanning took over the program.

With the Ducks' success across the defensive line, Harmon would have the chance to step in and make an immediate impact. Oregon is also a successful program when it comes to developing players, which makes it a top program for many recruits.

Harmon visited the Ducks over the summer, which helped keep the Ducks high on his list. What stuck out the most to Harmon is that the visit did more than just get to know the team; the Ducks showed the four-star recruit what his role with the program would be if he were to commit to Oregon.

“I was able to sit in meetings and stuff with the coaches and just talk about a lot more assignment. Where I would be on the field if I go to Oregon instead of just getting to know the team,” Harmon told Rivals' Max Torres over the summer. “I feel like they care about their job. They take it seriously. They pay a lot of attention to detail.”

USC and Oregon have a history of competing for the top recruits. From the recruiting class of 2026, the Trojans flipped four-star quarterback Jonas Williams from the Ducks. Over the summer, Oregon landed five-star safety Jett Washington, who USC was heavily targeting as well.

The two are competing again for a top recruit in Harmon, and it could come down to location. Harmon does not have a commitment date set, but Oregon is in contention to land the elite recruit.

The Oregon Ducks have one commitment from the recruiting class of 2027, also on the defensive line. On June 2, the Ducks received a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett.

