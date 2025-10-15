Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Rutgers At First-Ever Matchup
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks travel east to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Oct. 18. What color do Oregon fans wear?
The Ducks color schedule encourages fans who are traveling to New Jersey to wear green as coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks look to get back on track.
Oregon is looking for momentum after suffering it's first Big Ten Conference regular season loss - a 30-20 defeat at home to the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers. With a win, the Ducks can extend the nation's longest road winning streak to 10 games. However, Oregon cannot overlook Rutgers - it's important that one loss doesn't turn into multiple losses.
Oregon Ducks Records To Watch, Fun Facts
- The Ducks will make their first-ever trip to Piscataway, N.J., where college football was born. Rutgers hosted Princeton there on Nov. 6, 1869, in the sport’s very first intercollegiate game.
- Oregon’s defense has been among the nation’s stingiest, allowing only 12 plays of 20 yards or more this season... tied for the third-fewest in the country.
- Oregon has been one of the nation’s most disciplined teams, committing only 25 penalties this season... tied for the 10th-fewest in the country.
- Oregon is one of just eight FBS teams that hasn’t lost a fumble this season and ranks sixth nationally with only three total turnovers.
- Oregon quarterback Dante Moore ranks ninth in the nation with a 72.0 percent completion rate and 14th with a 167.72 passer rating.
- Six true freshmen have played in each of the first six games: receiver Dakorien Moore,
linebacker Nasir Wyatt, defensive backs Brandon Finney Jr. and Na’eem Offord, running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.
Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Fans Color To Wear
Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green at Rutgers. Here is the complete color schedule for the remaining Ducks football games this season.
October 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green
October 25 vs. Wisconsin - Wear Tie Die
November 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
November 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
November 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
November 29 at Washington - Wear Green
HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) and Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT in SHI Stadium on Oct. 18. The TV broadcast for the game is the Big Ten Network
POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 8 in the AP poll and Rutgers is unranked.
ODDS: The Ducks are 17.5-poin favorites over the Scarlett Knights on FanDuel. The over/under is 59.5 points.
LOCATION: SHI Stadium | Piscataway, N.J.
TV: Big Ten Network
RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
QUOTABLE During his Monday press conference, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was asked about the difference in NIL budget between Rutgers and Oregon.
"Yeah, how wide the gap is really doesn’t matter. That’s where we find ourselves today, right? So I’ve never believed in that," Schiano said. "People like to talk about these gaps, and there are, but that’s not new. I’ve been doing this for 37 years. There’s always been haves and have-nots, right? I think the gaps are actually gonna start to close a little bit, which is good."
