Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Rutgers At First-Ever Matchup

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks travel east to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Oct. 18. What color do Oregon fans wear? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans who are traveling to New Jersey to wear green as coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks look to get back on track.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks schedule football rutgers SHI Stadium color wear fans dan lanning cheerleader uniforms dante moore dakorien
Oregon Ducks schedule football rutgers SHI Stadium color wear fans dan lanning cheerleader uniforms dante moore dakorien / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks travel east to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Oct. 18. What color do Oregon fans wear?

The Ducks color schedule encourages fans who are traveling to New Jersey to wear green as coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks look to get back on track.

Oregon Ducks schedule football rutgers SHI Stadium color wear fans dan lanning cheerleader uniforms dante moore dakorien
Oregon Ducks schedule football rutgers SHI Stadium color wear fans dan lanning cheerleader uniforms dante moore dakorien moore / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon is looking for momentum after suffering it's first Big Ten Conference regular season loss - a 30-20 defeat at home to the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers.  With a win, the Ducks can extend the nation's longest road winning streak to 10 games. However, Oregon cannot overlook Rutgers - it's important that one loss doesn't turn into multiple losses.

MORE: Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Doesn't Hold Back After Upset Of Oregon Ducks

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Takes Share Of Blame For Indiana's Historic Win Over Ducks

MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Reveals What Went Wrong In Loss To Indiana

Oregon Ducks Records To Watch, Fun Facts

  • The Ducks will make their first-ever trip to Piscataway, N.J., where college football was born. Rutgers hosted Princeton there on Nov. 6, 1869, in the sport’s very first intercollegiate game.
  • Oregon’s defense has been among the nation’s stingiest, allowing only 12 plays of 20 yards or more this season... tied for the third-fewest in the country.
  • Oregon has been one of the nation’s most disciplined teams, committing only 25 penalties this season... tied for the 10th-fewest in the country.
  • Oregon is one of just eight FBS teams that hasn’t lost a fumble this season and ranks sixth nationally with only three total turnovers.
Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) arrives with his teammates before the game against the Indiana
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) arrives with his teammates before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
  • Oregon quarterback Dante Moore ranks ninth in the nation with a 72.0 percent completion rate and 14th with a 167.72 passer rating.
  • Six true freshmen have played in each of the first six games: receiver Dakorien Moore,

    • linebacker Nasir Wyatt, defensive backs Brandon Finney Jr. and Na’eem Offord, running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Fans Color To Wear

Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green at Rutgers. Here is the complete color schedule for the remaining Ducks football games this season. 

October 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green

October 25 vs. Wisconsin - Wear Tie Die

November 8 at Iowa - Wear Green

November 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green

dan lanning oregon ducks injury big ten indiana hoosiers autzen stadium dante moore dakorien moore rutgers scarlet knights ro
dan lanning oregon ducks injury big ten indiana hoosiers autzen stadium dante moore dakorien moore rutgers scarlet knights road game / oregon ducks on si jake bunn

November 22 vs. USC - Wear Black 

November 29 at Washington - Wear Green

HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) and Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT in SHI Stadium on Oct. 18. The TV broadcast for the game is the Big Ten Network

POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 8 in the AP poll and Rutgers is unranked.

ODDS: The Ducks are 17.5-poin favorites over the Scarlett Knights on FanDuel. The over/under is 59.5 points.

LOCATION: SHI Stadium | Piscataway, N.J.

TV: Big Ten Network

RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

QUOTABLE During his Monday press conference, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was asked about the difference in NIL budget between Rutgers and Oregon.

"Yeah, how wide the gap is really doesn’t matter. That’s where we find ourselves today, right? So I’ve never believed in that," Schiano said. "People like to talk about these gaps, and there are, but that’s not new. I’ve been doing this for 37 years. There’s always been haves and have-nots, right? I think the gaps are actually gonna start to close a little bit, which is good."

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football