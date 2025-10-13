When Oregon vs. Wisconsin Game Time Will Be Announced on Schedule
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks will face off against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Oct. 25. The game time for the matchup will not be announced until after the week 8 matchups.
If the matchup is on CBS, it will take place at 12:30 p.m. PT. The other time slot will be at 4 or 4:30 p.m. PT on FS1, NBC, or the Big Ten Network.
The game will take place at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The Oregon Ducks suffered their first loss of the season in week 7, looking to finish out the year on a high note. Wisconsin has just two wins this season, as they will face the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes before traveling to Eugene to face the Ducks.
Oregon To Rally After East Coast Trip?
Before returning to Autzen Stadium to face the Badgers, Oregon will travel to the East Coast to play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Last time the Ducks traveled was to face the Penn State Nittany Lions, but Oregon had a bye the following week.
Seeing how the Ducks adjust after traveling to the East Coast for a week will be crucial, as Oregon looks to put on a dominant performance to prove it is still a strong program.
The Oregon Ducks hold a 5-1 record, going 2-1 in Big Ten conference play, and the pressure is on to bounce back throughout the second half of the season. After struggling on offense against the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers, quarterback Dante Moore and the Ducks will have to prove that one loss does not define their season.
The Ducks have the chance to regroup against Rutgers, but will have to show they can be consistently strong when facing the Wisconsin Badgers in week 9.
Wisconsin Badgers Preview
The Wisconsin Badgers are 2-3, 0-3 in Big Ten conference play, and it will not be an easy couple of weeks for the program. Facing Oregon after playing the Buckeyes the previous week will be a tough task for the Badgers.
The Badgers are coming off a 37-0 blowout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell could be a coach on the hot seat, looking for a big win against the Ducks.
The quarterback position for the Badgers will be something to monitor. Week 1 starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. suffered a lower-body injury in their season opener. He reappeared in week 4, but re-aggravated his injury.
In Edwards’ place, the Badgers have used quarterbacks Danny O’Neil and Hunter Simmons. O’Neil has been the more accurate of the two, passing for 640 yards and five touchdowns, but has also thrown five interceptions and has been sacked 13 times.
Wisconsin’s leading running back is Dilin Jones with 286 rushing yards and two touchdowns. If the Oregon defense can shut down the run game quickly and force the Badgers to throw, that can set the Ducks up for success.
In four straight losses, the fewest points Wisconsin has allowed is 24, which was against the Michigan Wolverines. Despite struggles this season, Wisconsin linebacker Christian Alliegro is a big player for the Badgers, leading the team with 38 total tackles and two sacks. Linebacker Mason Reiger also has two sacks this season, and they will be two important layers for the Ducks' offense to prepare for.
The Oregon Ducks offense has the chance to make a statement and come out firing against the Badgers, as the program looks to continue to push for a College Football Playoff appearance.