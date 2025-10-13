Ducks Digest

When Oregon vs. Wisconsin Game Time Will Be Announced on Schedule

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are preparing for a trip to the East Coast to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. In week 9, Oregon will face the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The kickoff time and TV broadcast will not be announced until after week 8.

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell leads his team out of the tunnel at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks will face off against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Oct. 25. The game time for the matchup will not be announced until after the week 8 matchups.

If the matchup is on CBS, it will take place at 12:30 p.m. PT. The other time slot will be at 4 or 4:30 p.m. PT on FS1, NBC, or the Big Ten Network.

The game will take place at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The Oregon Ducks suffered their first loss of the season in week 7, looking to finish out the year on a high note. Wisconsin has just two wins this season, as they will face the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes before traveling to Eugene to face the Ducks.

Oregon To Rally After East Coast Trip?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before returning to Autzen Stadium to face the Badgers, Oregon will travel to the East Coast to play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Last time the Ducks traveled was to face the Penn State Nittany Lions, but Oregon had a bye the following week.

Seeing how the Ducks adjust after traveling to the East Coast for a week will be crucial, as Oregon looks to put on a dominant performance to prove it is still a strong program.

The Oregon Ducks hold a 5-1 record, going 2-1 in Big Ten conference play, and the pressure is on to bounce back throughout the second half of the season. After struggling on offense against the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers, quarterback Dante Moore and the Ducks will have to prove that one loss does not define their season.

The Ducks have the chance to regroup against Rutgers, but will have to show they can be consistently strong when facing the Wisconsin Badgers in week 9.

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Wisconsin Badgers are 2-3, 0-3 in Big Ten conference play, and it will not be an easy couple of weeks for the program. Facing Oregon after playing the Buckeyes the previous week will be a tough task for the Badgers.

The Badgers are coming off a 37-0 blowout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell could be a coach on the hot seat, looking for a big win against the Ducks.

The quarterback position for the Badgers will be something to monitor. Week 1 starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. suffered a lower-body injury in their season opener. He reappeared in week 4, but re-aggravated his injury.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives with players before the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In Edwards’ place, the Badgers have used quarterbacks Danny O’Neil and Hunter Simmons. O’Neil has been the more accurate of the two, passing for 640 yards and five touchdowns, but has also thrown five interceptions and has been sacked 13 times.

Wisconsin’s leading running back is Dilin Jones with 286 rushing yards and two touchdowns. If the Oregon defense can shut down the run game quickly and force the Badgers to throw, that can set the Ducks up for success.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks toward the scoreboard as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In four straight losses, the fewest points Wisconsin has allowed is 24, which was against the Michigan Wolverines. Despite struggles this season, Wisconsin linebacker Christian Alliegro is a big player for the Badgers, leading the team with 38 total tackles and two sacks. Linebacker Mason Reiger also has two sacks this season, and they will be two important layers for the Ducks' offense to prepare for.

The Oregon Ducks offense has the chance to make a statement and come out firing against the Badgers, as the program looks to continue to push for a College Football Playoff appearance. 

Published
