The No. 12 Oregon Ducks are in must-win mode in order to keep their hopes of a Big Ten Championship berth and potential automatic College Football Playoff bid alive. A struggling offensive first half against their bitter rivals, the No. 24 Washington Huskies, put those goals in jeopardy.

While the Oregon offense still hadn’t scored a touchdown after the first half, pass interference calls provided opportunities for the Huskies’ offense to march down the field.

Nov 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Rack Up Early Pass Interference Calls

The first drive of the game had the Ducks’ defense close to forcing a three-and-out. On third-and-six, what looked like an overthrown pass by quarterback Demond Williams Jr. ended up being called pass interference on cornerback Ify Obidegwu. A 15-yard penalty and automatic first down set up a Washington field goal to take the lead.

The first full drive of the second quarter wasn’t much different. Safety Jett Washington’s pass interference resulted in another 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down. That drive, once again, ended in a score, this time for a touchdown.

Oregon players warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

By the time cornerback Davon Benjamin was called for a 15-yard pass interference on second-and-14 at the Oregon 47, the fans inside Autzen Stadium let the officials hear it. Oregon fans began throwing objects onto the field, which caused a brief stoppage in the game.

After the Huskies finished the drive with a field goal to lead 13-3, Autzen Stadium announcer Don Essig made an announcement asking fans to stop throwing objects, with potential fan ejections and/or penalties on the home team being punishments if it didn’t stop.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The boos continued, however, as the Ducks entered halftime down by 10.

Rivalry Game Emotions Rise as Oregon Trails

A tense atmosphere and rising emotions aren’t surprising when the Ducks and Huskies face off. Not only is it a rivalry game, but with the Indiana Hoosiers up 27-0 over the Purdue Boilermakers at the end of the third quarter, a win for Oregon would mean a Big Ten Championship matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes if Indiana wins.

The 13-3 halftime deficit was a frightening sight for Oregon fans in a high-stakes game. Oregon coach Dan Lanning acknowledged how the team plans to handle emotions earlier in the week.

“I think you recognize it. Football is an emotional game, but the emotion is not what's going to win the game. It's the execution,” Lanning said. “So similar to what I've always said. Play the game, not the occasion. You get to celebrate those moments after the game if you take care of business.”

Nov 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch watches warm ups before a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning also admitted that it starts with how he handles emotion as a coach.

“I think in different moments in the game, it requires a different level of focus and a different level of intensity. Ultimately, there's moments that you can coach extremely hard,” Lanning said. “There's moments that you want your players playing loose.”

“I always say they're going to follow your temperament,” he added. “I think there's moments in games where it's not always going your way, and you need to be calm within the chaos too, so I think all those things can be reflected in the way we coach. But I certainly enjoy coaching with a little bit of juice.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.