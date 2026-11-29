Questionable Penalties Raise Emotions in Autzen Stadium With Oregon on Upset Alert
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The No. 12 Oregon Ducks are in must-win mode in order to keep their hopes of a Big Ten Championship berth and potential automatic College Football Playoff bid alive. A struggling offensive first half against their bitter rivals, the No. 24 Washington Huskies, put those goals in jeopardy.
While the Oregon offense still hadn’t scored a touchdown after the first half, pass interference calls provided opportunities for the Huskies’ offense to march down the field.
Oregon Ducks Rack Up Early Pass Interference Calls
The first drive of the game had the Ducks’ defense close to forcing a three-and-out. On third-and-six, what looked like an overthrown pass by quarterback Demond Williams Jr. ended up being called pass interference on cornerback Ify Obidegwu. A 15-yard penalty and automatic first down set up a Washington field goal to take the lead.
The first full drive of the second quarter wasn’t much different. Safety Jett Washington’s pass interference resulted in another 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down. That drive, once again, ended in a score, this time for a touchdown.
By the time cornerback Davon Benjamin was called for a 15-yard pass interference on second-and-14 at the Oregon 47, the fans inside Autzen Stadium let the officials hear it. Oregon fans began throwing objects onto the field, which caused a brief stoppage in the game.
After the Huskies finished the drive with a field goal to lead 13-3, Autzen Stadium announcer Don Essig made an announcement asking fans to stop throwing objects, with potential fan ejections and/or penalties on the home team being punishments if it didn’t stop.
The boos continued, however, as the Ducks entered halftime down by 10.
Rivalry Game Emotions Rise as Oregon Trails
A tense atmosphere and rising emotions aren’t surprising when the Ducks and Huskies face off. Not only is it a rivalry game, but with the Indiana Hoosiers up 27-0 over the Purdue Boilermakers at the end of the third quarter, a win for Oregon would mean a Big Ten Championship matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes if Indiana wins.
The 13-3 halftime deficit was a frightening sight for Oregon fans in a high-stakes game. Oregon coach Dan Lanning acknowledged how the team plans to handle emotions earlier in the week.
“I think you recognize it. Football is an emotional game, but the emotion is not what's going to win the game. It's the execution,” Lanning said. “So similar to what I've always said. Play the game, not the occasion. You get to celebrate those moments after the game if you take care of business.”
Lanning also admitted that it starts with how he handles emotion as a coach.
“I think in different moments in the game, it requires a different level of focus and a different level of intensity. Ultimately, there's moments that you can coach extremely hard,” Lanning said. “There's moments that you want your players playing loose.”
“I always say they're going to follow your temperament,” he added. “I think there's moments in games where it's not always going your way, and you need to be calm within the chaos too, so I think all those things can be reflected in the way we coach. But I certainly enjoy coaching with a little bit of juice.”
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Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23