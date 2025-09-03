Oregon Ducks Safety Aaron Flowers Gives Glowing Review of Freshman Cornerback
EUGENE – The underclassman on the No. 6 Oregon Ducks’ roster played a key role in the program’s 59-13 win over Montana State in the season opener.
True freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. was among the Oregon players who made their first collegiate start on Saturday. Safety Aaron Flowers spoke about Finney to the media on Tuesday, as well as the current state of the secondary following several freshmen defensive backs earning starts.
Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. Impresses
Dan Lanning said in the preseason that “if you’re good enough, you’re young enough” to play. That was certainly the case in the opener with a plethora of true and redshirt freshmen starting or playing. Finney started for the Ducks at cornerback, as well as redshirt freshman Ify Obidegwu.
In Finney’s collegiate debut, he tallied two tackles, including one solo. Flowers talked about Finney’s approach to the game that earned him the start.
“His mindset for sure is different,” Flowers said. “He’s always here first guy in, last guy out. Asks every question. In film, just asking every question he can. Asking what the safeties do, what the STARs do, just trying to learn the best. He knows the defense all throughout, so that’s what he’s playing.”
Finney was rated as a five-star recruit and the No. 1 player out of Maryland by 247Sports. In three years at McDonogh High School, Finney recorded 51 tackles and six interceptions on defense.
The true freshman arrived on campus in spring. Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi said the extra time with the program has helped Finney’s development.
“He has really gained some confidence as he's gotten a lot more comfortable with the system,” Lupoi said. “I think he's highly benefiting from being an early enrollee and coming in and now really being a part of what we call Phase Five, the offseason, all the way into camp.”
Defensive Backs Ready To Be Tested
Flowers played 13 total snaps across two games last season, utilizing his redshirt. In his season opener against the Bobcats, Flowers posted two solo tackles and a forced fumble.
Fellow redshirt freshman, cornerback Obidegwu, tallied three total tackles, including two solo, and a pass deflection. With young players like Flowers, Obidegwu and Finney set to take on larger roles with the secondary this season, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding what the unit would look like.
“That motivated us a lot for sure because they say we’re young, untested and then I feel like everyone in our position group was just trying our best. Playing good in practice and getting ready for the game,” Flowers said. “I feel like it motivated us a lot for sure.”
The Ducks’ defense wasn’t tested as much in week 1 as it likely will be later in the season against Big Ten powerhouses like Penn State. Flowers’ confidence in the young group is still sky-high, given who they face off against in practice.
“I just see us going out there making plays in practice against our offense, which is one of the best in the nation,” Flowers said. “I feel like we’re just ready to play and ready against everybody.”
Oregon’s secondary is slated to match up against the Oklahoma State Cowboys next, with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 6 at Autzen Stadium.