Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Safety Aaron Flowers Gives Glowing Review of Freshman Cornerback

The Oregon Ducks freshmen played a prominent role in Oregon's secondary in their season opening win over the Montana State Bobcats. What did safety Aaron Flowers say about true freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. ahead of the Ducks' second game?

Lily Crane

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the sidelines during the first half in a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium.
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the sidelines during the first half in a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

EUGENE – The underclassman on the No. 6 Oregon Ducks’ roster played a key role in the program’s 59-13 win over Montana State in the season opener.

True freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. was among the Oregon players who made their first collegiate start on Saturday. Safety Aaron Flowers spoke about Finney to the media on Tuesday, as well as the current state of the secondary following several freshmen defensive backs earning starts.

Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. Impresses

brandon finney jr. aaron flowers oregon ducks dan lanning safety cornerback secondary tosh lupoi ify obidegwu recruiting
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the sidelines during the first half in a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning said in the preseason that “if you’re good enough, you’re young enough” to play. That was certainly the case in the opener with a plethora of true and redshirt freshmen starting or playing. Finney started for the Ducks at cornerback, as well as redshirt freshman Ify Obidegwu.

In Finney’s collegiate debut, he tallied two tackles, including one solo. Flowers talked about Finney’s approach to the game that earned him the start.

“His mindset for sure is different,” Flowers said. “He’s always here first guy in, last guy out. Asks every question. In film, just asking every question he can. Asking what the safeties do, what the STARs do, just trying to learn the best. He knows the defense all throughout, so that’s what he’s playing.”

brandon finney jr. aaron flowers oregon ducks dan lanning safety cornerback secondary tosh lupoi ify obidegwu recruiting
Aug. 5, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive backs coach Chris Hampton addresses the media at the Hatfield Dowlin Complex. / Lily Crane - Oregon Ducks On SI / Lily Crane

Finney was rated as a five-star recruit and the No. 1 player out of Maryland by 247Sports. In three years at McDonogh High School, Finney recorded 51 tackles and six interceptions on defense.

The true freshman arrived on campus in spring. Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi said the extra time with the program has helped Finney’s development.

“He has really gained some confidence as he's gotten a lot more comfortable with the system,” Lupoi said. “I think he's highly benefiting from being an early enrollee and coming in and now really being a part of what we call Phase Five, the offseason, all the way into camp.”

MORE: Grading Oregon Ducks For Blowout Win Over Montana State Bobcats

MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Shakeup: Texas, Alabama, Clemson Drop in Latest Prediction

MORE: Oregon Ducks React To Freshman Jordon Davison's Historic Performance

MORE: Texas Longhorns, Ohio State to Flip 5-Star Recruit from Oregon Ducks?

MORE: Updated Heisman Trophy Odds: Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Still Behind Texas' Arch Manning

Defensive Backs Ready To Be Tested

Flowers played 13 total snaps across two games last season, utilizing his redshirt. In his season opener against the Bobcats, Flowers posted two solo tackles and a forced fumble.

Fellow redshirt freshman, cornerback Obidegwu, tallied three total tackles, including two solo, and a pass deflection. With young players like Flowers, Obidegwu and Finney set to take on larger roles with the secondary this season, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding what the unit would look like.

“That motivated us a lot for sure because they say we’re young, untested and then I feel like everyone in our position group was just trying our best. Playing good in practice and getting ready for the game,” Flowers said. “I feel like it motivated us a lot for sure.”

brandon finney jr. aaron flowers oregon ducks dan lanning safety cornerback secondary tosh lupoi ify obidegwu recruiting
Oregon defensive back Aaron Flowers tackles defensive back Hunter Roberts during practice with the Oregon Ducks Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ducks’ defense wasn’t tested as much in week 1 as it likely will be later in the season against Big Ten powerhouses like Penn State. Flowers’ confidence in the young group is still sky-high, given who they face off against in practice.

“I just see us going out there making plays in practice against our offense, which is one of the best in the nation,” Flowers said. “I feel like we’re just ready to play and ready against everybody.”

Oregon’s secondary is slated to match up against the Oklahoma State Cowboys next, with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 6 at Autzen Stadium.

feed

Published
Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

Home/Football