Grading Oregon Ducks For Blowout Win Over Montana State Bobcats
The Oregon Ducks got their 2025 season underway in a convincing 59-13 win over the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. WestCoastCFB on X graded some of the top teams on the West Coast for their week 1 performances.
What grade did the Ducks get?
Oregon Ducks Get An “A+” For Week One
The Oregon Ducks cruised to a 59-13 win in Week One over Montana State. Within the first six minutes of the game, Oregon took a 14-0 lead on a Kenyon Sadiq 20-yard touchdown and never looked back.
WestCoastCFB graded this performance as an “A+.” Here is how they graded the other teams on the western side of the country.
Oregon Ducks: A+
USC Trojans: A+
Utah Utes: A+
BYU Cougars: A+
California Golden Bears: A
Arizona Wildcats: B+
Washington Huskies: B
Colorado Buffaloes: B-
Arizona State Sun Devils: C-
Washington State Cougars: D
Oregon State Beavers: D
Boise State Broncos: D
UCLA Bruins: F
To go along with Oregon with “A+” grades were the USC Trojans, Utah Utes and BYU Cougars. All four of these teams won in convincing fashion by an average of 52 points.
Oregon’s Offense Rolls
It couldn’t have been a much better start for Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks. First year Ducks starting quarterback Dante Moore was 18/23 passing for 213 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Moore was expected to be the starter all offseason, but Lanning didn’t announce it officially until just a few hours before the game.
Oregon had a balanced on the ground, with 12 different Ducks rushing for 254 yards and five touchdowns on 38 carries. This was good for an average of 6.7 yards per carry. The leading rusher was running back Noah Whittington, who had 10 carries for 68 yards and touchdown.
The Ducks leading wide receiver was Malik Benson. Benson had five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Ducks Defense Dominates
On the other side of the ball, Oregon’s defense was just as dominant. They held the No. 2 team in FCS to 244 total yards and 13 points. Montana State didn’t get in the end zone until late in the fourth quarter.
They didn’t force any turnovers, but did have a blocked punt early in the first quarter.
Oklahoma State Up Next
Oregon will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in their next game on Saturday, Sep. 6 at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS at Autzen Stadium. Oklahoma State won their season opener against UT Martin.
The Ducks will look to extend their home winning streak to 17 games, which is the third longest active win streak in the country behind only the Georgia Bulldogs and Washington Huskies.