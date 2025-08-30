Texas Longhorns, Ohio State to Flip 5-Star Recruit from Oregon Ducks?
When the Oregon Ducks landed five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman, one of the top recruits in the 2027 cycle, they knew he could potentially be the crown jewel of their 2027 class. He's an electric wide receiver with athletic tools that will easily translate to the next level.
However, the Ducks will have to keep a watchful eye out on Bowman this weekend as he is set to take an unofficial visit Ohio State for their primetime matchup vs. Texas.
Ohio State Applying Pressure
Adam Gorney of Rivals said Bowman could be a recruit to watch that could be on flip alert. The Buckeyes were a finalist for the Tennessee native prior to his commitment to Oregon. Ohio State's interest never waned despite his commitment, which led to them securing a visit with the five-star recruit.
"Bowman will be at Ohio State this weekend with plans to see Texas and Tennessee this season. The Ducks did a great job of landing an early pledge from the Brentwood Academy standout but a source said Bowman is not going to be afraid of the recruiting spotlight and will make this interesting until signing day for his class. Ohio State has a shot to blow him away this weekend," Gorney said.
The No. 6 wide receiver and No. 36 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Bowman is one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. That's not an understatement either as he holds 38 offers with Nebraska, LSU, and Texas being among the latest programs to offer him.
Bowman joined four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett as the Ducks' lone two commits in their 2027 recruiting class.
Why Oregon Needs Bowman To Remain Committed
Bowman is currently ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver commit of all time in Oregon's program history according to 247Sports.
It will be important for the Ducks to hold on to Bowman's commitment. Not only because he's a talented player, but because he helps gives Oregon's 2027 recruiting class a foundational piece as they look to build around him.
Ducks Likely To Land Multiple Wide Receiver Recruits In 2027 Cycle
Bowman isn't the only wide receiver prospect Oregon is looking to reel into their 2027 recruiting class.
Four-star wide receiver Damani Warren is one of the top pass catchers on the West Coast and is being recruited by the Ducks. He is ranked as the No. 15 wide receiver and N0. 71 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine currently labels Oregon as the favorite to land the Nevada native, giving the Ducks have a 53 percent chance of landing Warren.