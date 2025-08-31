Ducks Digest

AP Top 25 Poll Shakeup: Texas, Alabama, Clemson Drop in Latest Prediction

After the first full weekend of college football, a new No. 1 team is expected after the top-ranked Texas Longhorns were upset by the Ohio State Buckeyes. The No. 4 Clemson Tigers and No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide Lost as well. Meanwhile, the the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions, No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs, and No. 7 Oregon Ducks cruised to victories.

Charlie Viehl

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the field for warm ups before the Ohio State and Texas game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Aug 30, 2025.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the field for warm ups before the Ohio State and Texas game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Aug 30, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With the 2025 college football season officially underway, what will the AP Top 25 Poll look like after Saturday's games?

Week 1 Recap

No. 3 Ohio State beat No. 1 Texas 14-7 as the Buckeyes defense shut down the Longhorns and quarterback Arch Manning in Columbus, Ohio. Perhaps the most shocking upset of the day was No. 8 Alabama losing 31-17 to unranked Florida State. No. 9 LSU beat No. 4 Clemson on the road, marking the third upset of a top-10 team on Saturday.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) celebrate in the second half at Ohio Stadium
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) celebrate in the second half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meanwhlie, the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions, No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs, and No. 7 Oregon Ducks all took care of business at home. Oregon, Georgia, and Penn State might not be rewarded with looking good against lesser opponents, but they could benefit from teams losing around them.

Biggest Risers, Fallers

After an exciting slate of week 1 games, the top-10 is expected to see a decent amount of shuffling.

Florida State beat Alabama by two touchdowns on Saturday, and the Seminoles controlled a majority of the game. Will they jump into the top-25 after starting the season unranked? ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit said the Crimson Tide looked "average." How far will they fall?

Alabama Crimson Tide Florida State Seminoles upset AP Top 25 Poll Dan lanning Oregon Ducks Texas Longhorns Ohio STate Buckeye
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer reacts after a play against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Predicting the AP Top 25 Poll after week 1 of the season is tricky because of games scheduled across Labor Day Weekend. The third top-10 matchup of the weekend is set to take place on Sunday night as No. 10 Miami hosts No. 6 Notre Dame, and the Hurricanes can cause even more rearranging at the top of the rankings.

Both Ohio State and LSU will presumably move up in the poll after picking up ranked wins while Texas will lose the top spot after starting the season 0-1. How far will the Longhorns fall after the close contest?

After losing a close one to LSU at home, Clemson can expect to drop outside of the top 10.

The College Football Playoff released new strength of schedule metrics before the season that essentially decreases the punishment for losing to a tough opponent, like in the case of Texas and Clemson.

It remains to be seen whether or not the AP voters will be considering strength of schedule like the CFP, but 0-1 teams do not typically fare well in the second edition of the AP Top 25 Poll. In 2024 LSU, Florida State, and Clemson all fell out of the top-15 after suffering early losses.

LSU Tigers Clemson Tigers upset AP Top 25 Poll Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Alabama Crimson Tide Texas Longhorns Ohio Stat
Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) look on during warmups before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. / Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Farther down the rankings, No. 12 Illinois, No. 15 Florida, No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 21 Ole Miss, and No. 22 Iowa State all started off on the right foot with decisive wins.

On the other hand, No. 17 Kansas State, No. 19 Texas A&M, and No. 20 Indiana won their respective openers, but all three teams were on upset alert at some point during the day.

Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Ohio State
2. LSU
3. Penn State
4. Georgia
5. Notre Dame*
6. Oregon
7. Miami*
8. Arizona State
9. Illinois
10. South Carolina*
11. Clemson
12. Florida
13. Michigan
14. SMU
15. Florida State
16. Oklahoma
17. Iowa State
18. Alabama
19. Ole Miss
20. Texas A&M
21. Indiana
22. Texas Tech
23. Tennessee
24. BYU
25. USC

*Plays on Sunday, Aug. 31

This article will be updated once the AP Top 25 Poll is released.

Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

