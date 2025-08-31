Oregon Ducks React To Freshman Jordon Davison's Historic Performance
EUGENE – The No. 7 Oregon Ducks received plenty of hype in the offseason surrounding some of the younger players on the roster, such as wide receiver Dakorien Moore.
While a handful of young players played in the Ducks’ opener against the Montana State Bobcats, it was the freshmen running back duo of Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. who stole the show.
Davison Makes History
The Ducks’ 2025 four-star recruit, Davison, became the first Oregon true or redshirt freshman to record three rushing touchdowns in a season opener. He joined Royce Freeman as just the second true freshman to have a three-touchdown performance in program history.
In six carries, Davison tallied 26 rushing yards. Dan Lanning and running back coach Ra’Shaad Samples mainly used him in redzone plays, but Davison flashed his potential with the three scores. His first touchdown came on just his second carry of the game.
“I didn't realize it was that many, but he's proven to be a really good short-yardage back for us,” Lanning said. “He falls forward. He's a good back in the field as well, and again, it goes to some of the depth that we have in that room.”
Davison was the consensus No.1 running back in the state of California. He helped Mater Dei to a 37-2 record in his three seasons as the top running back. Davison tallied 3,499 all-purpose yards and 46 touchdowns in high school.
The young running back didn’t disappoint in his collegiate debut. Samples praised his freshmen backs during fall camp for their physicality, saying they’ve shown “they can play ball on this level.”
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Five-Star Defensive Line Recruit Over SEC Schools
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Nike Relationship Demonstrated in Latest NFL Uniforms Release
MORE: NFL Team Called Out For Copying Oregon Ducks Uniforms
MORE: 3 Reasons Why Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel Won Cleveland Backup Quarterback Over Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Oregon’s New Nike Uniform Reveal Reinforces Ducks as College Football’s Style Icon
Future Of The Backfield Bright
Hill recorded five carries for 48 yards to rank second on the second behind veteran back Noah Whittington.
During fall camp, Whittington called the duo of Hill and Davison “thunder and lightning,” saying they’re the future of the backfield.
The Ducks played seven different running backs against the Bobcats. Makhi Hughes, who many predicted would be Oregon’s starter entering the game, saw limited playing time and only finished with one carry.
But the Ducks didn’t need to rely on a single running back in the season opener. The program showcased its depth at the position and the promise of the running back room beyond 2025.
What The Team Said About Running Back Depth
Lanning On Running Back Depth:
“I think that that's going to be our challenge as a coaching staff when you have a lot of talent. Where do you give those snaps, where do you give those reps, how are you creative in a way that you can keep everybody involved. it takes guys being selfless and saying, okay, I want to see everybody, see the team eat. And ultimately, that's going to create a lot of success for us.”
Lanning On The Pecking Order Of Running Backs:
“We got a ton of really good backs, so I'd say I want to watch the film, but they earned every single day in practice, we got a bunch of guys that play winning football.”
Quarterback Dante Moore On How The Running Backs Make His Job Easier:
“It feels great when you look to your left and you have a new running back in because it's new fresh legs. We’ll get five yards of pop. So just having a great run game, of course, the best thing as an offensive unit. You always want to have the most rushing yards. We did a great job.”
Defensive Lineman A’Mauri Washington On Davison’s Goal Line Strength:
“I feel like seeing him since like spring ball is just the way he bumps off contact. I think it's really incredible for him to come in at the grade that he's in. And I think it's going to be a lead if you just keep training, keep getting all get all the technique that he can. I feel like he gonna be elite.”
Whittington On Davison:
“I'm not surprised at all. We get down by the goal line, nobody's stopping. One yard, five yards, be a big bad man, and he rides with a lot of power.”