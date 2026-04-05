Oregon Safety Dillon Thieneman Lands With Standout NFL Defense in New Mock Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is under three weeks away, and three former Oregon Ducks are in the running to become first and second-round picks. NFL Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates made a comprehensive three-round mock draft that has several Oregon Ducks players being selected.

Among the Ducks mentioned weere safety Dillon Thieneman, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, whose potential landing spots could reunite them with former Ducks.

Safety Dillon Thieneman Predicted to Land in Minnesota

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman helps inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher warm up during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman has been predicted in this mock draft to be selected at No. 18 by the Minnesota Vikings. Thieneman’s draft stock has risen significantly since the NFL Combine, and it is very possible he could be taken before the Vikings are on the clock. Thieneman’s combine performance turned heads, as he recorded a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and a 41-inch vertical jump.

Thieneman logged 44 tackles and two interceptions in his one season with the Ducks, with his shining moment coming against Penn State in Happy Valley as he hauled in the game-winning interception in overtime.

Oregon Safety Dillon Thieneman Would be Joining a Top-Ranked Defense in Minnesota

Nov 17, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell points to the crowd as he walks off the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Thieneman would be joining a Vikings defense that allowed 282 yards per game in 2025, which was a mark good enough to be the third-best in the NFL by that metric. The Vikings are coached by former NFL Coach of the Year Kevin O’Connell, making Minnesota a fantastic landing spot for Thieneman in both the short-term and the long-term.

The group of analysts who combined to make the mock draft also predicted another Duck to land in the first two rounds. Oregon offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon is projected to be selected with the No. 39 overall pick in the second round by the Cleveland Browns. The Browns had statistically one of the worst offensive lines in the league last season, and will look to upgrade the interior.

Pregnon being selected by the Browns would mean he would also join and possibly protect former Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is expected to be in a position battle with Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders for the starting job.

Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Predicted to be Taken By Kansas City Chiefs

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The NFL Draft analysts' mock draft had Sadiq being selected at No. 9 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs will certainly be in the mix for a tight end, as current Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is currently 36 years old and entering his final years with the team. The tight end position will be one that the Chiefs will most likely seriously look at in the upcoming draft.

Sadiq logged 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025, with his best performance coming against the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium, where he recorded six receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Sadiq has a 6-3 frame, which is in line with other NFL tight ends. Sadiq would join current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.