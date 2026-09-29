Oregon Ducks Safety Koi Perich's Early Production Draws Criticism

Coach Dan Lanning saw the bulk of his defensive starters from the 2025 season elect to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Eugene in the offseason. The lone exception was junior safety Dillon Thieneman, who declared for the NFL after one season with the Oregon Ducks that molded him into a first-round selection.

To the relief of Ducks fans, Lanning went out and brought in former Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Koi Perich from the transfer portal. While the former All-Big Ten First Team selection was anticipated by many to fill the production left by Thieneman, his first four games as a Duck have left fans wanting more.

Oregon Ducks transfer koi perich | darby winter

Safety Koi Perich Receives Early Criticism

Perich quickly became a home-state star for the Golden Gophers. He totaled 46 tackles, two pass deflections, a forced fumble and five interceptions in 2024 to become the first Minnesota true freshman since 1986 to make the All-Big Ten First Team.

The following season, Perich posted 82 tackles, two pass deflections, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception. He earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors before deciding to enter the portal for a chance to be on a contending program.

“I just wanted to be on a contender and a great program. I think Oregon is both of those,” Perich said during Oregon Media Day. “There’s a lot of great coaches, great players here. And with both of those in the equation, you’re going to have a lot of success. Hopefully I can add to that.”

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys tight end Carson Kolb (44) catches a touchdown as Oregon Ducks defensive back Koi Perich (3) Oregon Ducks defensive back Koi Perich (3) defends during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perich is up to 23 tackles through four games and snagged the interception late against the No. 18 USC Trojans to just about seal No. 15 Oregon’s win on the road in Week 4. But while he’s tied with linebacker Devon Jackson as the Ducks’ leading tackler, his coverage hasn’t looked like it did when he was at Minnesota.

Perich is also credited with just one pass deflection through four games – and it was against an FCS program, the Portland State Vikings. The safety has already received plenty of online criticism as conference play is just getting started.

The downgrade from Dillon Thieneman to Koi Perich is noticeable. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 27, 2026

Part of the heat Perich is receiving appears to be linked to his reported $2 million Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) valuation in the offseason. With opposing offensive players sneaking past him in coverage, questions are raised about the Ducks’ younger players in the secondary earning opportunities.

Oregon paid $2 million for S Koi Perich. Look at him as the free runner and just run by the USC RB pic.twitter.com/K923oPFZj7 — Jim in MN (@HuskersMN) September 27, 2026

Oregon’s Options in the Secondary

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jett Washington (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of Perich, the Ducks’ safety room consists of junior Aaron Flowers and junior Peyton Woodyard, who are the returning players in the room. Flowers has spent the beginning of the season as the safety who is consistently playing with Perich in the secondary. However, he exited the game against USC with what appeared to be an upper-body injury.

Then there’s the freshman class. True freshman and 2026 five-star Jett Washington stole headlines against the Vikings by forcing three turnovers: two interceptions and a forced fumble. Between Washington’s glimpses of potential and the early struggles in the secondary, fans continue to advocate for the five-star recruit to earn more snaps.

Four-star defensive back Davon Benjamin is another true freshman who’s turned heads early in his Oregon career, although he’s primarily played at nickel. Benjamin does have the versatility to play multiple positions in high school and was a consensus top-10 safety in the 2026 class.

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