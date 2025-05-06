Oregon Ducks Leading For 2027 Four-Star Safety Recruit Isala Aisa Wily-Ava?
The Oregon Ducks haven't found a lot of recent success on the recruiting front, but their luck might just be beginning to turn around.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been aggressively pursuing one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 recruiting class. Four-star safety Isala Aisa Wily-Ava was recently offered by the Ducks, and quickly shot Oregon up his list.
Wily-Ava spoke with 247Sports about the offer from Oregon and why he looks so favorably upon the program.
"Once I got the offer from Oregon, I knew they were gonna one of my top teams. I was excited," said Wily-Ava. "The coaches I have been in contact with are the safeties coach and also Coach Lupoi, the defensive coordinator. What I like about Oregon is its location. I like that it gives off chill vibes with a great environment and atmosphere. I also love the Poly bloodline they have."
The No. 9 safety and No. 118 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Wily-Ava is being pursued some of the best programs in the country like Ohio State, Texas, and Florida State in addition to Oregon.
"I am looking for a family atmosphere. A program that can bring the vest version of myself out of me on and off the field, and then give me a realistic chance at the NFL. Also who offers opportunities beyond football," Wily-Ava said.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports is extremely high on Wily-Ava, calling him one of the best safeties in the state of California. As a sophomore at St. John Bosco, one of the best high schools in the country, Wily-Ava led the team in tackles with 72. He also paced the team with seven interceptions on the season.
"Wily-Ava is one of the top 2-3 safeties in the state...He has a rare combination of range, ball skills, instincts and hitting ability. He’s a physical player, a very good open field tackler and gets downhill and flies off the hash to make a play. Wily-Ava is strong in space and an excellent open field tackler. Shows good timing and closing speed as a blitzer and has a really nice all around game," Biggins said.
Historically under Lanning, the Ducks have recruited the safety position well. During the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon signed five-star Trey McNutt, and the cycle prior to that they signed four-star Aaron Flowers.
Even through the transfer portal, the Ducks have been recruiting the position at a high level. They have brought in a pair of four-star transfers in Peyton Woodyard and Dillon Thieneman.
Despite the Ducks having yet to pick up a commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle, they have began to ramp up their recruiting efforts and Wily-Ava could become the next highly-regarded safety prospect to pledge to the Ducks.