Transfer Portal Safety Dillon Thieneman Commits to Oregon Ducks from Purdue
The Oregon Ducks have landed a commitment from Purdue Boilermakers safety Dillon Thieneman out of the transfer portal. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has a proven track record of adding impact transfers to the Ducks roster, and Thieneman is expected to make an immediate effect in Eugene.
Thieneman was named True Freshman of the Year by 247Sports in 2023 after an impressive campaign with Purdue's defense. The latest Ducks commit totaled 106 tackles, six interceptions, and two forced fumbles as a freshman. As a sophomore, Thieneman did not record a turnover, but he still surpassed the 100-tackles mark on the season.
The Purdue transfer announced his commitment to Oregon with a social media post on Saturday.
Before committing to the Ducks, Thieneman reportedly took visits to Oregon as well as the Ohio State Buckeyes. Because Purdue fired coach Ryan Walters, the entire Boilermakers roster is given a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal.
As a transfer, 247Sports ranks Thieneman as the No. 1 safety in the portal. As a recruit, Thieneman flew under the radar as a three-star prospect.
In the past, Lanning and the Ducks have landed defensive backs Jabbar Muhammad, Kobe Savage, Tysheem Johnson, and Nikko Reed out of the transfer portal. In addition, defensive linemen Jordan Burch, Jamaree Caldwell, and Derrick Harmon all began their careers at other schools before transferring to Oregon.
Led by defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and Lanning, Oregon's defense ranks in the top-10 nationally for scoring defense and passing defense. Adding a player of Thieneman's caliber will only help the Ducks' defensive backfield.
Before Thieneman joins the Oregon roster, the Ducks will compete in the College Football Playoff, beginning with the Rose Bowl Game against the winner of Ohio State vs. Tennessee.
