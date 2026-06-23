Oregon's Autzen Stadium Underrated With College Football 27 Ranking
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The Oregon Ducks have one of the top home field advantages in all of college football. Autzen Stadium is ranked among the toughest places to play in EA Sports College Football 27.
Autzen Stadium Ranked No. 6 Toughest Place to Play
EA Sports College Football 27 revealed their top 10 toughest places to place. Autzen Stadium, the home of the Ducks, is ranked No. 6. Here is the full top 10 they posted the video game's X account.
1. Tiger Stadium, LSU Tigers
2. Ohio Stadium, Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Beaver Stadium, Penn State Nittany Lions
4. Sanford Stadium, Georgia Bulldogs
5. Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama Crimson Tide.
6. Autzen Stadium, Oregon Ducks
7. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
8. Neyland Stadium, Tennessee Volunteers
9. Memorial Stadium, Clemson Tigers
10. Kyle Field, Texas A&M Aggies
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is entering his fifth season with the Ducks. They have been nearly unbeatable in Eugene under Lanning with a home record of 22-2. Oregon’s overall record in this time is 48-8.
The only two home losses suffered under Lanning were in 2022 against the Washington Huskies and 2025 against the Indiana Hoosiers.
Oregon being this low could be considered a little but controversial. The top team on this list LSU, has suffered three home defeats since 2022. Penn State’s Beaver Stadium is at No. 3 with six losses since 2022. Oregon went into Beaver Stadium last season and delivered one of these six losses to the Nittany Lions.
However, this list isn’t just taking into account how much the home team has won. It’s strictly just looking at the difficulty of playing there as a road team. Oregon having a better record at home than LSU and Penn State could just have a lot to do with them having a better team over the course of four seasons.
Nonetheless, Autzen could still be ranked a few spots higher on this list with the Ducks' dominace there and the defeaning noise it produces for road teams.
Oregon Under Dan Lanning
Oregon has got closer to making the national title game in each of Lanning’s first four seasons. In 2022, they went 10-3, capping off Lanning’s first year with a win over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl.
In 2023, Oregon got to the Pac-12 Championship game with an 11-1 record. A win over rival Washington would have earned them a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. Instead, they lost and wound up in the Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames, which they won to go 12-2 for the year.
2024 was Oregon’s first perfect regular season since 2010. The Ducks ran the table, going 12-0 and won the Big Ten championship game to enter the playoff as the No. 1 ranked team in the country with a record of 13-0. It was their first playoff appearance since the 2014-15 season. Unfortunately for Oregon, their stay wasn’t long.
The Ducks faced off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the quarterfinal. Ohio State eliminated Oregon en route to winning the national championship.
In 2025, Oregon went 11-1 and made the playoff for the second start year. They won their opening two playoff games against the James Madison Dukes and Texas Tech Red Raiders to earn a spot in the seminal against the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana handled Oregon and won the national championship game a couple weeks later.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1