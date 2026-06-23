Oregon's Autzen Stadium Underrated With College Football 27 Ranking

The Oregon Ducks have one of the top home field advantages in all of college football. Autzen Stadium is ranked among the toughest places to play in EA Sports College Football 27.

Autzen Stadium Ranked No. 6 Toughest Place to Play

Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

EA Sports College Football 27 revealed their top 10 toughest places to place. Autzen Stadium, the home of the Ducks, is ranked No. 6. Here is the full top 10 they posted the video game's X account.

1. Tiger Stadium, LSU Tigers

2. Ohio Stadium, Ohio State Buckeyes

3. Beaver Stadium, Penn State Nittany Lions

4. Sanford Stadium, Georgia Bulldogs

5. Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama Crimson Tide.

6. Autzen Stadium, Oregon Ducks

7. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

8. Neyland Stadium, Tennessee Volunteers

9. Memorial Stadium, Clemson Tigers

10. Kyle Field, Texas A&M Aggies

🏟️ The Toughest Places to Play in #CFB27 are here.



Surely everyone will agree with this list. pic.twitter.com/XuVl6pu2it — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 22, 2026

Oregon coach Dan Lanning is entering his fifth season with the Ducks. They have been nearly unbeatable in Eugene under Lanning with a home record of 22-2. Oregon’s overall record in this time is 48-8.

The only two home losses suffered under Lanning were in 2022 against the Washington Huskies and 2025 against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Oregon being this low could be considered a little but controversial. The top team on this list LSU, has suffered three home defeats since 2022. Penn State’s Beaver Stadium is at No. 3 with six losses since 2022. Oregon went into Beaver Stadium last season and delivered one of these six losses to the Nittany Lions.

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cheerleaders run banners in the end zone after a touchdown against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

However, this list isn’t just taking into account how much the home team has won. It’s strictly just looking at the difficulty of playing there as a road team. Oregon having a better record at home than LSU and Penn State could just have a lot to do with them having a better team over the course of four seasons.

Nonetheless, Autzen could still be ranked a few spots higher on this list with the Ducks' dominace there and the defeaning noise it produces for road teams.

Oregon Under Dan Lanning

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has got closer to making the national title game in each of Lanning’s first four seasons. In 2022, they went 10-3, capping off Lanning’s first year with a win over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl.

In 2023, Oregon got to the Pac-12 Championship game with an 11-1 record. A win over rival Washington would have earned them a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. Instead, they lost and wound up in the Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames, which they won to go 12-2 for the year.

2024 was Oregon’s first perfect regular season since 2010. The Ducks ran the table, going 12-0 and won the Big Ten championship game to enter the playoff as the No. 1 ranked team in the country with a record of 13-0. It was their first playoff appearance since the 2014-15 season. Unfortunately for Oregon, their stay wasn’t long.

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Ducks faced off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the quarterfinal. Ohio State eliminated Oregon en route to winning the national championship.

In 2025, Oregon went 11-1 and made the playoff for the second start year. They won their opening two playoff games against the James Madison Dukes and Texas Tech Red Raiders to earn a spot in the seminal against the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana handled Oregon and won the national championship game a couple weeks later.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.