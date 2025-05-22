Oregon Ducks Snubbed In Latest Big Ten Power Rankings?
The latest Big Ten power rankings have been released by Tom Fornelli with CBS Sports and the Oregon Ducks rankings are turning heads. Despite the Ducks finishing the regular season last year as undefeated Big Ten champs, they aren't in Fornelli's No. 1 spot... or his No. 2.
Tom Fornelli has the Oregon Ducks falling to No. 3 in his latest power rankings that account for spring football. The Ducks sent a program-record 10 players to the NFL in the 2025 NFL Draft, inclusing starters like former quarterback Dillon Gabriel, tight end Terrance Ferguson, defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr.
While a power rankings list in the middle of May won't necessarily be bulletin board material for the Ducks, it still plays into the underdog mentality that Oregon coach Dan Lanning has instilled into his team. The Ducks were active once again in the transfer portal, snagging former Tulane running back Makhi Hughes and making a huge addition on the back end of the defense with the arrival of Dillon Thieneman joining the program from Purdue.
Fornelli has the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes slotted in with his No.1 pick for his post spring ball power rankings. Ohio State will have a ton of new faces in the upcoming season, as they lost both running backs and quarterback Will Howard to the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Buckeyes quarterback for the 2025 season is still unknown, but it seems as though former Alabama quarterback Julian Sayin will be the heir to the throne left by Will Howard. Sayin transferred to Ohio State from Alabama after former Alabama coach Nick Saban announced his retirement.
Slotting in at No. 2 in the post spring ball power rankings is Penn State. It seems as though the path is straight forward for Nittany Lions coach James Franklin to take his football team to the next step in the upcoming season. Penn State was able to convince a few meaningful starters to forego the 2025 NFL Draft and return to Beaver Stadium for one last run at a national championship.
Penn State will not only return phenom quarterback Drew Allar, but they will also bring back star running back Nick Singleton. Add that into the fact that the Penn State coaching staff did not suffer the turnover rates seen by Ohio State and the Nittany Lions have as good of a chance as anyone at securing the Big Ten title.
Oregon's rivals to the north, the Washington Huskies, come into the newest power rankings at No. 10. Quarterback Demon Williams' showed flashes in a pan during last season. The Ducks feasted on a poor offensive line in Williams' first ever trip to Autzen Stadium. Washington coach Jedd Fisch seems to have righted the ship with the acquisitions he made during the offseason, notably flipping five-star offensive lineman Kodi Green to Washington from Oregon, where he was originally committed.