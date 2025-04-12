Oregon Ducks' Terrance Ferguson: Most Polarizing NFL Draft Prospect?
Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson is one of the more interesting prospects of the 2025 NFL Draft. On paper, he checks every box one could imagine. Ferguson was a long-time starter in college, broke multiple school records, has ideal size and athleticism, and by all accounts from his coaches during his time with the Oregon program, he was a leader in the locker room and a player who didn’t get into trouble off the field.
With that, Ferguson has found his way into the conversation with a second and third round grade depending on the source. Ferguson is one of the top tight end prospects in the country and realistically can get better in pretty much all facets. NFL scouts, personnel, and coaches talked to ESPN analyst recently, and Ferguson’s name was brought up by several NFL leaders who shared their opinion of the Ducks great.
“Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland are battling for the top tight end spot, and which player goes first in the draft will depend on team preference. Loveland is considered the more explosive player, while Warren probably gets the edge on playing style and feel for the game. The third-best tight end prospect out of the Big Ten is Ferguson, a productive pass catcher with adequate speed and the ability to stretch the field. The question with Ferguson is physicality,” the ESPN draft analyst said.
"Good athlete, probably not as physical as you'd like," said an AFC executive. "Not quite as finesse as [Mike] Gesicki but not as physical as you'd hope. Though I think he has worked to answer that in the pre-draft process and the Senior Bowl,” If the Eagles move on from Dallas Goedert, tight end could make sense for them on Day 2, a potential sweet spot for Ferguson.”
MORE: Oregon, Georgia, Miami Battling For 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell: $1.5 Million NIL?
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Is A 'Freak' At Spring Football Practice
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Terrance Ferguson Reveals Which NFL Teams He’s Met With Before Draft
Ferguson was one of the biggest winners at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine where he measured in at a whopping verified 6-5 3/8, 247 pounds with 33-inch arms, Ferguson caught attention. Ferguson then produced an incredibly impressive 4.63-second 40-yard dash, 1.55-second 10-yard split, 39-inch vertical leap, and 10-2 broad jump. Ferguson led all draft-eligible tight ends in three of those categories that participated in the athletic testing events of the week.
“Productive pass catcher with good size but an alarming lack of tenacity and fire when it’s time to run block. Ferguson saw adequate short-catch volume but was rarely asked to venture beyond the front yard as a route-runner. He has not shown enough technique or toughness to neutralize an NFL edge defender at the point of attack, but he can hit targets as a move blocker. Ferguson could improve in that area with additional coaching, but he might need to find the grit needed to compete against NFL tough guys as a run blocker to realize his full potential,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein said.
Ferguson has areas to improve in, mainly at the point of attack as a blocker, but in the right system, he’s a player that can have an early impact for a franchise looking to move towards explosive talent and also add dimensions to the playbook based off of the threat as a pass catcher. Ferguson has one of the more storied careers at the University of Oregon, now he can expect to hear his name called within the first three rounds of the NFL draft.