Oregon Star Bear Alexander’s Offseason Move Turning Heads

Defensive lineman standout Bear Alexander is back for his second and final season in Eugene, as he looks to help lead the Ducks to a national championship. The talented prospect opted to return instead of entering the NFL Draft in the 2026 cycle, as he was one of the defensive linemen with good draft stock, and he would have likely heard his name called at some point during the event.

Ahead of his final college season, Alexander has been training with a very popular and skilled trainer. Alexander trained with coach Brandon Jones, who has worked with over 200 NFL players in the past. Some of the more notable names that he has worked with in the past include Maxx Crosby, TJ Watt, and even Von Miller. Those three are among the best players at the EDGE position in modern history, so for Alexander to be training with them is quite special and a big deal for the Oregon defense.

Notes From The Recording

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No spring break straight to work 😈 #goducks pic.twitter.com/PW5vZZdy6B — Bear Alexander (@BearAlexander_) April 2, 2026

Alexander is one of the more gifted players for the Ducks, which showed during the video, as the talented prospect was able to show off his footwork and his quickness. His lower body strength is very revealing, as he is able to power through each drill at a significantly increased pace compared to years past. He is looking fast and even more athletic as he is able to drive through each step with power.

This goes to show that he has a high motor, as he is just as good at the end of each rep as he is at the very beginning of the rep.

He also worked on some hand placement drills, which can be very key to any success that he looks to have at the next level following his final college season. He has very violent hands, which means his initial punch comes with a ton of power. The placement can be the difference between winning and losing a rep. He is looking strong in his upper body, and this is something that seems to have taken a step up as well compared to years past.

Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander, left, and Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman bring down Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The drills that Jones put Alexander through were very unique, and they are very detailed, so from the small montage, it is noticeable that these drills are already paying off. This is a situation where the talented prospect is sharpening the tools he has instead of reworking them as a whole, as he was very good in his 2025 season.

Iowa Hawkeyes huddle in the redzone as Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) watches Nov. 8, 2025 during a Big Ten Football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alexander finished with a total of 50 tackles in 2025, along with a sack and a pass deflection to his name. This was his first season with the Ducks, and arguably his best season. This next season has the chance to be much better, as he is a clear-cut starter for the Ducks and will have the chance to be a star of the Ducks' defense. Following what could be his best season yet if things go as planned, Alexander very well could hear his name called in the 2027 NFL Draft.