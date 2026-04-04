Oregon Star Bear Alexander’s Offseason Move Turning Heads
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Defensive lineman standout Bear Alexander is back for his second and final season in Eugene, as he looks to help lead the Ducks to a national championship. The talented prospect opted to return instead of entering the NFL Draft in the 2026 cycle, as he was one of the defensive linemen with good draft stock, and he would have likely heard his name called at some point during the event.
Ahead of his final college season, Alexander has been training with a very popular and skilled trainer. Alexander trained with coach Brandon Jones, who has worked with over 200 NFL players in the past. Some of the more notable names that he has worked with in the past include Maxx Crosby, TJ Watt, and even Von Miller. Those three are among the best players at the EDGE position in modern history, so for Alexander to be training with them is quite special and a big deal for the Oregon defense.
Notes From The Recording
Alexander is one of the more gifted players for the Ducks, which showed during the video, as the talented prospect was able to show off his footwork and his quickness. His lower body strength is very revealing, as he is able to power through each drill at a significantly increased pace compared to years past. He is looking fast and even more athletic as he is able to drive through each step with power.
This goes to show that he has a high motor, as he is just as good at the end of each rep as he is at the very beginning of the rep.
He also worked on some hand placement drills, which can be very key to any success that he looks to have at the next level following his final college season. He has very violent hands, which means his initial punch comes with a ton of power. The placement can be the difference between winning and losing a rep. He is looking strong in his upper body, and this is something that seems to have taken a step up as well compared to years past.
The drills that Jones put Alexander through were very unique, and they are very detailed, so from the small montage, it is noticeable that these drills are already paying off. This is a situation where the talented prospect is sharpening the tools he has instead of reworking them as a whole, as he was very good in his 2025 season.
Alexander finished with a total of 50 tackles in 2025, along with a sack and a pass deflection to his name. This was his first season with the Ducks, and arguably his best season. This next season has the chance to be much better, as he is a clear-cut starter for the Ducks and will have the chance to be a star of the Ducks' defense. Following what could be his best season yet if things go as planned, Alexander very well could hear his name called in the 2027 NFL Draft.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_