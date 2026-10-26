Oregon Ducks Stock Report: Three Rising, Three Falling After Upset Loss

Oregon’s College Football Playoff chances took a devastating hit on Saturday with the Ducks’ 21-10 road loss to Illinois.

Sunday, Oregon coach Dan Lanning parted ways with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer. Oregon (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) amassed 426 yards against the Fighting Illini (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten), but managed just 10 points while surrendering 21 unanswered.

Oct. 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning talks to the officials while hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The sudden shakeup on offense, however, presents new opportunities for many Ducks, while questions linger for others.

Here are three Oregon players whose stock is rising and three falling after the Ducks’ loss in Champaign and the coaching fallout.

Three Oregon Ducks Rising

Dylan Raiola, Quarterback

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Joe Barna rushes Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Dylan Raiola’s rollercoaster season continued on Saturday against Illinois with a middling 27-for-41, 246-yard performance in the 21-10 loss that included his third fumble on the year.

Raiola’s 761 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions on the year are respectable in relief of injured quarterback Dante Moore. But for every 289-yard passing game against USC, there was a 43-yard performance against UCLA, followed by 59 yards against Nebraska.

His stock, however, could be on the rise with the Ducks’ offensive shakeup.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Robert Edmonson tackles Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiola, who threw for 4,819 yards and 31 touchdowns for the Cornhuskers before entering the portal, has shown flashes of excellence this year, while at other times he has been reluctant to push the ball downfield.

No timeline has been placed on the return of quarterback Dante Moore, and Raiola could be in position to become the Ducks’ long-term option under center with a year of eligibility left.

Oregon can now pair the junior quarterback with an offensive coordinator who best suits his talents, while ironing out any inconsistencies.

Dierre Hill Jr., Running Back

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. is brought down by the Illinois Fighting Illini defense at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Dierre Hill Jr. is a prime candidate to reap the benefits of Oregon’s offensive reset.

The sophomore has 378 rushing yards and three touchdowns this season. That comes while splitting carries with fellow sophomore running back Jordon Davison (88 for Davison, 79 for Hill Jr.), with nearly identical rushing averages of 4.80 and 4.78 yards per carry, respectively.

A new offensive scheme can open up more opportunities to showcase the explosive playmaking ability for Hill Jr., who led the Big Ten in 2025 with 8.75 yards per carry, while adding 20 catches for 209 yards this season.

D’Antre Robinson, Nose Tackle

Oct. 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti brings down Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Isaiah Mozee at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s star-laden defensive front gets plenty of attention, but nose tackle D’Antre Robinson had his biggest day yet as a Duck.

Robinson entered Saturday with just three tackles in six games before registering five (three solo) and a tackle for loss against Illinois.

Alongside menacing outside linebackers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei, the junior appears to be regaining the form that saw him record 56 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks during previous stops with Florida and North Carolina.

Three Falling Ducks

Gage Hurych, Placekicker

Oct. 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks kicker Gage Hurych kicks a field goal against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Placekicker Gage Hurych followed up his Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honor with the worst outing of his career against Illinois.

Hurych entered Saturday’s contest as one of 12 placekickers in the nation without a miss on the year. That was before missing three attempts versus the Illini from 52, 53 and 47 yards, while knocking down a 20-yard field goal and a PAT.

The junior has connected on all 37 career PAT attempts and entered the weekend 9-of-10 on field goals, with a long of 44 yards. While Saturday’s attempts would have been career-longs, the inability to hit from distance in tight games raises some concern.

Aydin Breland, Defensive Tackle

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon defensive lineman Aydin Breland sacks Portland State quarterback Gabe Downing as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon is still waiting for defensive tackle Aydin Breland to live up to the considerable expectations surrounding him after an impressive spring camp.

The five-star recruit out of Mater Dei has just three tackles on the season, including a sack against Portland State. He registered just one assisted tackle versus Illinois.

Breland entered Saturday with 114 snaps through the Ducks’ first six games this season, nearly double his entire 2025 total (61). But the increased playing time has yet to translate into meaningful stats.

Iverson Hooks, Wide Receiver

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon wide receiver Iverson Hooks warms up against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Iverson Hooks arrived in Eugene as an established FBS playmaker after hauling in 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns over four seasons with UAB, including 927 yards and seven scoring grabs in 2025.

The fifth-year senior caught one of his three targets against Illinois for eight yards to bring his season tally up to just two catches for 14 yards.

With five Oregon receivers sidelined by injury and suspension, the Ducks needed players to step up. Hooks, however, watched as freshman wide receiver Hudson Lewis grabbed five catches for 68 yards.

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